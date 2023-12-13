5 NBA players with most career games with 30 points and 15 assists ft. Luka Doncic

The NBA is littered with players throughout its history who proved to be a handful on the offensive end. It's not only for their ability to put the rock to the basket themselves but also for involving their teammates by way of assists.

More impressive, some of these players have had multiple career games that saw them compile at least 30 points and 15 assists at the same time. Below are five NBA players with the most career games with 30-15 (points/assists) numbers, as recorded by StatHead Basketball.

NBA players with most 30 points and 15 assists career games

Here are the top five:

#1 Oscar Robertson (51 games)

One of the first true all-around players in the NBA, Oscar Roberton (Cincinnati/Milwaukee) was a triple double threat each time he took the floor in his 14 years in the NBA.

In 51 games, he recorded at least 30 points and 15 assists, which remains a record more than 60 years since he retired.

The numbers were a testament to how he approached the game, which saw him post career averages of 15.7 points and 9.5 assists while also winning an NBA title in 1971 with the Bucks.

#2 Nate ‘Tiny’ Archibald (21 games)

Another NBA legend who prided himself in being an all-around player was Nate ‘Tiny’ Archibald, who had stops in Cincinnati, Kansas City, New York, Boston and Milwaukee in 13 years in the NBA.

In the 1972-73 season, he led the league in scoring and in assists, averaging 34 points and 11.4 assists in 46 minutes (all career highs) while playing for the Royals.

The one-time NBA champion had 21 games where he had a 30-15 points-assist stat line.

#3 Earvin ‘Magic’ Johnson (19 games)

Known more for his assist prowess, five-time NBA champion Earvin ‘Magic’ Johnson would explode every now and then for 30 points or more and at least 15 dimes in his illustrious 13-year NBA career.

He did it 19 times and led the Lakers in their impressive run in the 1980s.

One of those instances came in Game 5 of the 1985 Western Conference Semifinals against the Portland Trail Blazers. Johnson finished with 34 points and 19 assists to lead the Lakers to a 139-120 win to barge into the NBA Finals.

Johnson ended his career with averages of 19.5 points and 11.2 assists.

#4 James Harden (13 games)

One of two active players in the top five, James Harden has posted at least 30 points and 15 assists in 13 games.

‘The Beard,’ who plays for the LA Clippers, has established himself as a noted scorer and assist man at the same time, making him a handful to opponents’ defenses.

The most recent of his 30-15 game came in December 2021 against the Clippers while he was with the Brooklyn Nets. In the road game, he finished with 39 points and 15 assists in the 124-108 win.

In the ongoing season, Harden is averaging 16 points and 6.8 assists for the Clippers.

#5 Luka Doncic (12 games)

Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic continues to climb the 30 points and 15 assists ladder by notching his 12th game with such a stat line on Tuesday in their win against the LA Lakers at home.

‘The Don’ had 33 points and 17 assists as they beat the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament champions 127-125.

It's a continuation of his stellar plays this season, which has seen him going great guns for 32 points and 8.5 assists for the Mavericks, who are third in the West with a 15-8 record.