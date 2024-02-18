Watch: Mac McClung's mid-air self-oop Slam Dunk gets vile treatment from judges with 48-point score

Jaylen Brown was the biggest name to enter the 2024 NBA Slam Dunk contest but all eyes were on Mac McClung. The Osceola Magic guard was trying to defend the championship he breathtakingly won last year. With the way he grabbed the limelight last season, many couldn’t wait to see him perform again.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. opened the competition with a 47.4 by dunking over NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal. Jacob Toppin of the New York Knicks followed Jaquez with another over-the-top slam and earned 47.8 to grab the early lead. Brown was up next and dazzled with a windmill throwdown that was done in honor of the great Dominique Wilkins. The judges gave the Boston Celtics star a 48.8 to dislodge Toppin from the leaderboard.

Finally, it was Mac McClung’s turn. The G Leaguer jumped over somebody, grabbed the ball over that person’s head and tossed it midway before slamming it for a wild standing ovation. According to Kenny Smith, it was a dunk that had never been attempted in the contest before. Reggie Miller said that it was “not normal” and that the scores “should be 50 across the board.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Fred Jones had 49, Mitch Richmond had 49, Dominique Wilkins had 48 and Darnell Hillman stunned everyone by giving Mac McClung a 46. The total score of 48 earned the judges the first booing of the night.

Expand Tweet

Mac McClung took the imperfect score in stride. For his second dunk, he didn’t use any prop but proceeded to show off his gravity-defying skills. He jumped high, brought the ball back over his head, then pulled it back down before an electrifying windmill jam. It seemed too fast but when the replay showed, the crowd could only say “Oooh.” The judges gave him a 49.4, the highest in the competition at that point and gave him a ticket to the finals.

Mac McClung defended his slam dunk title

Despite the early hiccup, Mac Mclung couldn't be denied. He continued to put on a show the rest of the way to defend his NBA Slam Dunk championship by beating Jaylen Brown in the finals.

For his tour de force, McClung brough back out Shaquille O'Neal, the 7-foot-1 basketball legend. Despite his obvious mind-boggling jump, many were wondering if the 6-foot-2 guard could leap over the Hall of Famer.

Mac Mclung didn't need another attempt to put an exclamation point to his championship-winning performance. He rose over O'Neal almost with ease before slamming the ball behind his back.

McClung's final score of 50 made him the first back-to-back winner of the contest since Zach Lavine (2015-16). Two other players won the event in consecutive years. Jason Richardson (2002-03) and Michael Jordan (1987-88) also accomplished the same feat.