Watch: Magic Johnson fanboy Ryan Fitzpatrick hilariously asks for autographs on entire memorabilia collection for kids

Former NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick couldn’t contain his fandom of LA Lakers legend Magic Johnson during the "Thursday Night Football" pregame show.

Fitzpatrick, who revealed that he was wearing a throwback Johnson jersey underneath his suit jacket, first requested for his jersey to be autographed. This came as Fitzpatrick’s co-host said that he had long been looking forward to getting the chance to speak with Johnson. The NBA legend then happily obliged.

“Would you mind, do you mind?” Fitzpatrick asked.

“You got it,” Johnson said.

Fitzpatrick reacted in excitement. However, he then took his request a step further when he pulled out a basketball, a hat, a football and a series of photographs for Johnson to sign. Fitzpatrick added that he wanted signed memorabilia for each of his seven children.

“I’m so gracious of that. I have more things, actually,” Fitzpatrick said. “This is for each kid right here.”

Fortunately for Fitzpatrick, Johnson was a good sport and proceeded to sign everything he had brought to the show.

Watch the lighthearted moment below.

Steph Curry responds after Magic Johnson disagrees with him calling himself the best point guard of all time

In August, Golden State Warriors superstar point guard Steph Curry declared himself the best point guard in NBA history on an episode of “Gil’s Arena.” However, Curry quickly received pushback from Magic Johnson and other NBA legends. Now, the Warriors star has offered a response.

During an appearance on 95.7 The Game, Curry spoke about how there is no right or wrong answer when it comes to GOAT debates. He added that he has immense respect for Johnson and all that he accomplished throughout his legendary career.

“It's also the unsolvable debate,” Curry said. “That is why everyone asks those questions. That's why everybody loves to talk about them. I can say I'm the best, Magic can defend his position and any other point guard can chime in. The beautiful thing about basketball and the eras.

"The way I answered the question at first, obviously with so much respect and admiration for what Magic did in his career. His resume is second to none.”

As for Johnson’s stance, that came during an appearance on CBS Sports Radio's “The Zach Gelb Show” when the Lakers legend listed his career accolades:

“If he has more than five championships, if he's got more than three Finals MVPs and three league MVPs, then he's the greatest,” Johnson said.

“If he's got more than No. 1 in assists all-time in the Finals, No. 2 in double-doubles, No. 1 in triple-doubles all-time in the NBA playoffs, No. 4 in steals all-time in the in playoffs. If he's got more than those numbers, then he's the best.”

Luckily for Curry, he still has time to catch up to Johnson in some of these categories, entering his 15th season. This includes in the NBA championship department with Curry sitting at four titles compared to Johnson’s five.

