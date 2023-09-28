Watch: Mark Cuban hilariously nails Stephen A. Smith's impersonation on First Take

Dallas Mavericks majority owner, Mark Cuban, was on ESPN's First Take where he did a funny impression of Stephen A. Smith. In the video, Cuban can be seen imitating Smith, talking about the Dallas Cowboys.

Smith, who is a Yankees fan, is known for his disdain of the Cowboys.

While Mark Cuban's impression of Stephen A. Smith was made light heartedly, the two have had some serious altercations in the past.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In 2018 Smith said Cuban should have been suspended for six months and the Mavericks should have surrendered a first pick following alleged claims of misogyny and racial discrimination in the 'Mavs' organization.

However, the two are on much better terms nowadays, as Cuban showed when he made the impression.

Watch Cuban's hilarious impression below:

Expand Tweet

Chances of Mark Cuban's Mavericks making a good impression next season

The Dallas Mavericks had a disappointing end to their 2022-2023 season as the team did not even make it to the play-in tournament. This was particularly alarming as they had two all-star guards in Kyrie Iving and Luka Doncic.

The Maverick's main problem lies on the defensive end of the court. They struggled with their defense last season and lost some of their best defenders, like Dorian Finney-Smith, in the Kyrie trade.

The team's top priority in the off-season was re-signing guard Kyrie Irving as Luka Doncic was categorical about his desire for the organization to bring back the skilled guard. However, the pair will have to figure out how to win in fourth quarter clutch situations.

Other additions to the roster included bringing back sharpshooting guard Seth Curry from the Brooklyn Nets. Curry had a stellar showing for the Mavericks during his last stint there and will be coming off the bench for either Kyrie or Luka.

They also signed Dante Exum to a team-friendly vet minimum deal, who might help alleviate their defensive woes. Additionally, the Mavs also agreed on a four-year $53 million deal with Grant Williams.

It remains to be seen whether Mark Cuban and the Mavericks have done enough to surround Luka with strong players. There is a real chance of Doncic asking for an out if the team has another poor performance in the upcoming season.