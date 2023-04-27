Watch: Massive brawl breaks out in EuroLeague between Partizan and Real Madrid players 

Players for Real Madrid and Partizan got heated late in the fourth quarter of a EuroLeague playoff game after a foul was committed, which escalated the situation. In Game 2 of the series between the two teams, the players' intensity went to a different level and had to involve their coaches to break them up.

Veteran guard Sergio Llull committed a foul on Kevin Punter with 1:40 left in the fourth period. The latter didn't appreciate the foul committed on him and retaliated. Quickly, players like Dante Exum, Mario Hezonja and many more followed along and started attacking the opposing team.

Watch the intense physical brawl between the two teams below.

BasketNews @BasketNews_com #EuroLeague HUGE BRAWL just went down in Wizink Center between Partizan and Real Madrid players HUGE BRAWL just went down in Wizink Center between Partizan and Real Madrid players 😱 #EuroLeague https://t.co/wkpzyIQTcM

In the end, the officials decided to forfeit Game 2 due to the players' actions.

