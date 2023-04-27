Did Dante Exum play in NBA? Looking at Partizan Belgrade's player's NBA career after he was hurt in a brawl in EuroLeague

Dante Exum was recently involved in a brawl in the EuroLeague playoffs after a brawl broke out between Partizan and Real Madrid late in the fourth period of Game 2. Exum was thrown to the ground after attempting to protect his teammate, Kevin Punter.

Hailing from Melbourne, Australia, Exum was drafted by the Utah Jazz back in 2014 with their fifth pick. His rookie season wasn't impressive as he only averaged 4.8 points, 1.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists after playing in all 82 games. The Jazz saw him as a potential star, but he couldn't quite get his rhythm.

After five seasons with the Jazz, he was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers in December 2019.

He didn't last with the Cavs as he only had a season and a half with the team and was traded to the Houston Rockets. Unfortunately, he didn't get a chance to play for the Rockets and transitioned to the EuroLeague shortly after.

