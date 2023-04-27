"Future Euroleague MVP Grayson Allen" - Bucks fans destroy Mike Budenholzer and Grayson Allen for horrific final play in Game 5

Grayson Allen and Mike Budenholzer drew the ire of Milwaukee Bucks fans after the meltdown in the final seconds of Game 5 against the Miami Heat. With Milwaukee losing the series and seeing their postseason run coming to a shocking end, fans had a lot to say on Twitter.

The Miami Heat dished out an absolute upset to the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round of the playoffs. As the eighth-seed in the East, the Heat shocked fans and analysts alike after emerging victorious 4-1 in the series.

While the series score displayed a rather one-sided affair, both teams battled to a standstill. Game 5, however, was a legitimate meltdown on behalf of Milwaukee.

After extending the lead by as many as 16 points at the end of the third, Milwaukee was systematically torn apart by Jimmy Butler and the Heat. The game eventually went to overtime. This is where everything came crashing down.

In the last possession of the game, Grayson Allen was given the ball to take a game-tying shot with three seconds left on the clock. Allen, who isn't a first-option in these situations, botched the possession by taking too long to get a shot off.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport FINAL PLAY OF THE HEAT-BUCKS GAME FINAL PLAY OF THE HEAT-BUCKS GAME 😳 https://t.co/uFmDZy9wPr

Bucks fans were furious with the play. With some fans expressing their frustrations on Twitter.

Here are some of the reactions from fans online:

Chewing Sand @chewing_sand @BleacherReport The bucks just lost a game where they shot 45 FTs (no Embiid and Harden don't play for them) and fouled out Heat's best 2 big men... Goodness, please no more Giannis is the best player in the league, please for basketball sake. @BleacherReport The bucks just lost a game where they shot 45 FTs (no Embiid and Harden don't play for them) and fouled out Heat's best 2 big men... Goodness, please no more Giannis is the best player in the league, please for basketball sake.

ໍ @supszns ALL YOUR BROTHERS TOO @BleacherReport GET READY TO GO TO CHINA GIANNISALL YOUR BROTHERS TOO @BleacherReport GET READY TO GO TO CHINA GIANNIS 🇨🇳 ALL YOUR BROTHERS TOO

Irwin @Irwin__997 @BleacherReport Budenholzer when it’s time to actually be a coach and use a timeout @BleacherReport Budenholzer when it’s time to actually be a coach and use a timeout https://t.co/e37FpjJTta

Greek Cheeks @GreekCheeks1 @BleacherReport Imagine your season is on the line and it ends with Grayson Allen eurostepping at the buzzer @BleacherReport Imagine your season is on the line and it ends with Grayson Allen eurostepping at the buzzer😭

Milwaukee's meltdown was capped off by a disappointing display in the end. With Middleton's scoring lane shutdown, he was forced to pass the ball up. But Allen's decision to Eurostep his way to a layup with less than two seconds on the clock was mind-boggling, to say the least.

Meanwhile, Miami has shown immense depth and resolve in this series. With Butler also looking like the best version of himself, the Heat will be a force to be reckoned with.

What's next for the Bucks and Grayson Allen?

Grayson Allen's future with the Milwaukee Bucks is going to be very uncertain after his performances this season. Although Allen was a solid asset in the regular season, he wasn't as productive in the playoffs.

Allen was brought on board last season as a replacement for Donte DiVincenzo. At this juncture, he brought a lot of defensive upsides while also being an impressive three-point shooter.

Allen will be an unrestricted free agent heading into the offseason. With players such as Pat Connaughton, who bring more value to the table, Milwaukee may also choose to go in a different direction.

