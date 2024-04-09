Watch: Mavericks fan surprises Luka Doncic with adorable custom kicks for daughter Gabriela

Luka Doncic had an amazing experience with the fans he interacted with before the Mavericks' game against the Charlotte Hornets tonight. He signed a few memorabilia for his fans and even received a gift from one of them.

Doncic is a clear fan favorite for what he's done for the Dallas Mavericks. Although he hasn't led the franchise to a title win or a finals appearance, he's still a star for most people.

Before the game against the Hornets in Charlotte, a few fans based in North Carolina greeted Doncic, and the star signed the jersey of an 11-year-old fan. He received a gift from a couple who made custom sneakers for his daughter, Gabriela. The Slovenian star was happy to accept the gift from the couple.

Watch the video below to see the interaction.

The pair of sneakers were custom Nike kicks with the name of Doncic's daughter on the back. Interestingly, the fan also mentioned that he named his son Luka. He mentioned that his wife agreed to name their son after the Mavs star over the name Dirk, the former franchise superstar of Dallas.

Former NBA player believes Luka Doncic's team is the most dangerous in the playoffs

The Mavericks only have four games left this season, including tonight's game. After that, they'll start the postseason and likely contend for the championship. Experts have selected their favorite teams from both conferences, but many have overlooked Dallas' team.

According to former player Eddie Johnson, the Mavs are the most dangerous team in the playoffs. Johnson shared that because of the star power that Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving bring, Dallas can be a threat against their postseason opponents.

"Look, to me right now, and this is over Denver, to me, [Dallas is] the most dangerous team that any team that's in the playoffs will face," Johnson said (via SiriusXM NBA Radio). "They're the most dangerous."

Johnson compared the Mavs to the Denver Nuggets and said they're different. He mentioned that the Nuggets' execution is understandable. However, for Dallas, it's different.

Irving's unpredictability on the offensive end could catch teams off guard. Johnson said that no one is ready for the moves that the 2016 champion will display and how he'll create his shots. For Doncic, his understanding of where his teammates are will be a significant factor in how the Mavs will perform.

Additionally, teams should be ready for his incredible scoring talent.

