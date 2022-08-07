Watch: “Memphis is going to get their reality check” - Memphis Grizzlies keep receipt of Draymond Green’s comments by quoting him in their weight room

The Memphis Grizzlies added to their budding rivalry with the Golden State Warriors by quoting Draymond Green in their weight room. 'The Draymond Green Show' and 'The Old Man & Three' podcasts recently collaborated for a joint show. Green mentioned that Memphis would be getting a reality check next season.

Here's what he said:

"They don't understand how big the moment is. Now, talking s**t to the team that's won a championship after they beat you, after they won a championship is an entirely different level of oblivion. Like, it doesn't get much more oblivious than that. And, I think, for them, you're now gonna be expected to do that."

Green added:

"You're now gonna expected to win these games, and it's not as easy when teams are coming for you. So, I think now, they're gonna get their reality check."

The Grizzlies have heard the talk and have used it as motivation by using that quote in their gym. Here's an image of it (via Clutch Sports on Twitter):

Draymond Green, Warriors, go back and forth with the Memphis Grizzlies this offseason

The Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors rivalry began during the 2020-21 season. Memphis beat the Dubs in the play-in tournament as Steph Curry and company crashed out of playoff contention.

The Grizzlies and Warriors got a hot start in the 2021-22 season. Their players had several exchanges before and after their regular season games. The two franchises met in the playoffs, setting up an enticing second-round clash.

It was one of the most heated postseason series. Draymond Green and Dillon Brooks were ejected on separate occasions. The latter also received a suspension for his flagrant foul, leading to Gary Payton II fracturing his elbow and getting sidelined until the Finals.

Ja Morant's collision with Jordan Poole may have contributed to the former's injury. The Warriors eventually won the series in six games and became the champions.

Klay Thompson cited Jaren Jackson Jr.'s comments during his post-game press conference after winning the Finals. Jackson tweeted saying "strength in numbers" after the Grizzlies beat the Warriors in a regular season game in March.

HoopsHype @hoopshype Klay Thompson: "There was this one player on the Grizzlies who tweeted 'Strength in numbers' after they beat us in the regular season and it pissed me off so much... I can't wait to retweet that thing. Freakin' bum." Klay Thompson: "There was this one player on the Grizzlies who tweeted 'Strength in numbers' after they beat us in the regular season and it pissed me off so much... I can't wait to retweet that thing. Freakin' bum." https://t.co/T08f8YSIhj

Ja Morant came across Thompson taking a dig at his teammate and didn't let go of it. He said that the Memphis Grizzlies live rent-free in Warriors players' heads. Since then, he and Draymond Green have gone back and forth.

Morant recently claimed that he wouldn't have talked about any other team if he had won the championship. He took another shot at the Warriors as they relentlessly mocked their doubters this offseason.

