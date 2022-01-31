Watch: Michael Jordan drills a cold-blooded game-winning buzzer-beater against the Cleveland Cavaliers, on this day in 2002

Michael Jordan's legendary NBA career continues to mystify the world to this date. Arguably the greatest American athlete, Jordan holds the widely accepted title of the greatest basketball player in the history of the sport. His highly entertaining style of play and his lethality as a scorer have given us some of the best moments in the NBA history.

One such moment happened 20 years ago on this very date. Jordan, then a 38-year-old less than a month away from turning 39, had returned to play for the Washington Wizards after his second retirement. During the 2001-02 season, Michael Jordan played against the Cleveland Cavaliers for the third time that campaign. After losing in their first face-off, Jordan had scored 40 points to lead the Wizards to victory on January 24th.

The two teams then met again on January 31st, 2002. The Cavaliers looked to have come better prepared this time around. Four of their players scored 12+ points to push their team's score to 92 points but His Airness had other plans. Watch the game winning shot below:

The Wizards were trailing by one as the clock showed 16 seconds remaining. Popeye Jones threw an inbound pass to Michael Jordan near the free throw line, Jordan immediately launched a difficult jumper and drained the shot to win the game.

Interestingly, Tyronn Lue, the LA Clippers' current head coach, played alongside Jordan in that game.

Michael Jordan averaged 22.9 points in the 2001-02 season

Michael Jordan dribbles ball for the Wizards

Often called the G.O.A.T by opponents and teammates alike, Jordan had a sensational career. He won six championships with the Chicago Bulls team and played alongside the likes of Scottie Pippen, Dennis Rodman, Steve Kerr and Tony Kukoc.

After Chicago's second three-peat in 1998, Jordan retired for the second time. The Bulls, who had virtually dominated the league for close to a decade, disbanded and rebuilt without their stars or Phil Jackson. But three years later, Jordan returned to the league to play for the Washington Wizards.

The lesser discussed part of his career, the stint with the Wizards, may well be the best example of how exceptional Jordan was as an athlete. Even at the age of 38 and 39, Jordan was a beast. He averaged 20+ points in both the seasons while adding two more All-Star appearances to his prolific portfolio.

