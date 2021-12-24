Watch: Michael Jordan erupts for 57 points and an insane statline vs Washington Bullets, on this day in 1992

Thursday’s date of Dec. 23 is the anniversary of Michael Jordan’s 57-point performance against the Washington Bullets in 1992.

As 2021 is the 75th anniversary year of the NBA, the league has been posting many legendary stories across a Top 75 list in order to commemorate its history. Needless to say, Michael Jordan’s name has been mentioned more than once.

Michael Jordan on this day in 1992

It was Dec. 23, 1992, when Michael Jordan laced up his shoes and came out of the gates swinging. In a giant 57-point performance, Jordan shot 22 of 37 from the field, 6 of 8 from 3-point range and 7 of 8 from the free-throw line. Even while scoring 57 points himself he managed to get his teammates involved, as seen with the 10 assists he dished out.

To put the weight of Michael Jordan’s offensive performance in perspective, we added up the point total of his entire team, excluding him, and put the numbers side by side.

In adding up points from starters Horance Grant (11), B.J. Armstrong (10), Scottie Pippen (10), and Bill Cartwright (2), we ended up with a total of 33 points. Add the bench total of 17, and we get a team total of 50 points — seven shy of Michael Jordan’s total.

Needless to say, Jordan took this game into his own hands scoring more than half of the other team's game total, earning himself a well-deserved victory.

The video below, posted to the Twitter account “Ballislife” is a perfect summary of the set of moves Michael Jordan has in his back pocket. Jordan posts up players, spins around players and fakes out players. He just makes it look all too easy. What may be surprising to some is that he even bangs some 3-pointers down in the faces of his opponents — something he has not really been remembered for.

Michael Jordan, the legendary Chicago Bulls guard, has an intense list of NBA accolades and achievements.

Jordan was a six-time NBA champion with six NBA Finals MVP awards and five regular season MVP awards. Jordan was also named Defensive Player of the Year in 1987-88 and Rookie of the Year in 1984-85. As a 10-time NBA scoring leader, Michael Jordan has proved to an immense capacity how successful his offensive game was.

The 14-time All-Star has many more awards. He was inducted into the list of 50 greatest players in NBA history in 1996. During this year, the NBA picked a 75th anniversary team, on which he was front and center.

Michael Jordan's legendary 57-point performance – Dec. 23, 1992

