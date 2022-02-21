Watch: Michael Jordan and LeBron James break the internet as they engage in a lengthy embrace at the NBA 75 event in Cleveland

Michael Jordan and LeBron James, who are two of the most consistently-involved names in the greatest-of-all-time conversations, are rarely seen interacting together. The LA Lakers superstar is playing in his 17th season, while the iconic Chicago Bulls great regularly watches from the sidelines while monitoring his team, the Charlotte Hornets. Even when James’ respective teams battle the Hornets, the two basketball legends seldom meet.

The 2022 All-Star Game holds a very special meaning as the league is celebrating its 75th anniversary. With 75 of the best NBA players getting honored, one of the biggest questions was whether LeBron James and Michael Jordan would eventually get together.

The meeting was doubtful as His Airness was absent in the pre-game photo op. But with just a few minutes before tip-off, the long-awaited meetup finally happened:

LeBron and MJ…LOVE to see it.



The lengthy and heartfelt hug was such a sight to see for the NBA and millions of basketball fans. For several precious seconds, the raging G.O.A.T debate likely momentarily stopped as the two shared an embrace. Almost everyone inside Rocket FieldHouse Arena dropped what they were doing to witness the once-in-a-blue moon moment.

LeBron James’ longevity and durability, particularly how he’s playing this season, are only adding more fuel to his G.O.A.T. case. His brilliance is even more highlighted as the star-studded LA Lakers have barely stayed afloat this campaign. If the purple and gold squad’s season ultimately ends in disappointment, it won't be because of James’ performance.

LeBron James already calls himself the greatest, while Michael Jordan is more diplomatic regarding the G.O.A.T conversation

LeBron James firmly believes that the Cleveland Cavaliers’ 2016 championship win over the 73-9 Golden State Warriors got him over the top in the greatest-of-all-time talks. The four-time MVP led the Cavs to a stunning 1-3 comeback to dethrone Steph Curry and the Warriors.

The NBA title was the first for the city of Cleveland in 52 years. James’s historically great series was the biggest reason the Cavs were able to pull the upset. The Akron, Ohio native promised to deliver a crown to the success-starved team and city, and he delivered on his word. That, to him, was the feat that put him atop the basketball world for all time.

LeBron James' thoughts after winning the 2016 NBA Finals:



"I'm the greatest basketball player people have ever seen."

Michael Jordan, on the other hand, had a different take on the hotly-contested issue. Here’s what the six-time champion had to say about the comparisons between him and the Lakers' franchise player:

“I know it’s a natural tendency to compare eras to ears and it’s going to continue to happen. I’m a fan of his. I love watching him play. …But when you start comparisons, I think it is what it is. It’s just a stand-up measurement. I take it with a grain of salt. He’s a heck of a basketball player, without a doubt.”

Michael Jordan weighs in on the debate.

LeBron James, though, isn't done trying to prove his case. In one of the most dramatic returns to Cleveland, "King James" nailed the game-winning shot to lead his team to a pulsating win over Team Durant.

