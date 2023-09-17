Watch: Michael Jordan pulls up at NASCAR to meet J Balvin after rare Daytona collab goes viral 

Michael Jordan has made an incredible legacy for himself in the 15 NBA seasons he played in the league.

The 14-time All-Star went on to win six NBA championships with a career average of 30.1 points per game (49.7% shooting, including 32.7% from the 3-point range), 6.2 rebounds and 5.3 assists.

Post his NBA career, he has continued to be the face of the Jordan shoe brand while also having an interesting retirement venture. That venture would be his 23XI Racing team, alongside Denny Hamlin.

Recently, the former Chicago Bulls player was spotted interacting with Colombian singer J Balvin at a NASCAR race at Daytona International Speedway.

The two have previously worked on a Jordan shoe together called the "J Balvin x Air Jordan 3 Medellin Sunset." The shoe was released on September 2.

Before the release of the shoes, the former NBA player was spotted showcasing the collaboration shoe in public when he was at a previous NASCAR race in Daytona.

According to a Sports Illustrated's "Fan Nation" article by Pat Benson, the J Balvin and Jordan shoe was released in limited quantities.

"I'm a big racing fan" - Michael Jordan

Before owning a NASCAR team, the former NBA player was consistent when it came to attending races and making sure that he was up to date.

He talked about his love for racing in an interview with NBC Sports' Dale Earnhardt Jr.

"I'm a big racing fan," Jordan said. "It started off when I was a kid. I grew up watching (Dale Earnhardt Sr.).

"I grew up watching Richard Petty, Cale Yardborough. I love watching. I set my clock every Sunday to watch NASCAR. I pay attention, and I actually enjoy spending time (at the track)."

Following his retirement from the NBA, Michael Jordan started to collaborate with stock car racing driver Denny Hamlin in 2013. Under the Jordan brand, Hamlin was sponsored and became the first NASCAR driver to be endorsed by the famous shoe brand.

The collaboration between the two soon turned into an official partnership in the formation of 23XI Racing. Under their racing team, Bubba Wallace became their first driver and won on to win his first race at the Talladega Superspeedway in October 2021.

Additionally, Michael Jordan has also used the iconic Jordan logo from his shoe brand on the NASCAR cars. He sponsored the No. 45 car twice, with the number being his other number in his playing days with the Chicago Bulls.