Watch: Milwaukee Bucks give Giannis Antetokounmpo surprise serenade & MVP cake on his birthday during practice

NBA champion Giannis Antetokounmpo turned 29 on Wednesday, and his team surprised him during practice. As the Milwaukee Bucks prepare for the semifinals of the In-Season Tournament, the players celebrated his birthday. The team also gave their franchise star a cake for his special day.

Watch the video below to see them sing "Happy Birthday" to the two-time MVP.

Antetokounmpo isn't 30 years old yet, but he's already accomplished so much in the league. He's racked up awards and set records for the Bucks and hasn't shown any signs of slowing down.

For the 2023-24 season, Giannis has performed excellently. He's averaging 30.2 points, 10.7 rebounds and 5.2 assists while shooting a career-high 61.1% from the field. The Greek Freak is hoping to add another title to his resume after leading the team to the 2021 championship.

Former NBA center doesn't believe in Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks to a 146-122 quarterfinal win over the New York Knicks on Tuesday night. They've advanced to the semifinals and will take on the Indiana Pacers on Thursday in Las Vegas. Even with their recent performance, former NBA player Kendrick Perkins still doesn't think they can win the NBA Cup.

When asked which among the teams left in the In-Season Tournament he considers the best, Perkins chose the LA Lakers. The former Boston Celtics center said that he still doesn't believe in the Bucks.

"Absoutely not," Perkins said. "Here's why I'm not a believer of the Milwaukee Bucks. No. 1, they gave up 122 points last night. They still giving up points. They had to shoot 60% from the 3. And on top of that, the Milwaukee Bucks haven't gotten their signature win.

"Against the Knicks, a good defensive team. But the Knicks are not considered a contender. They playing the Pacers – right? – tomorrow in the semifinals who actually beat them, the Philadelphia 76ers and just knocked off the (Boston) Celtics. So, if the Bucks can show me tomorrow that they can beat the Pacers, then I might change, like the weather."

WNBA star Chiney Ogwumike questioned Perks' choice of crediting the Lakers for their defense but not commending the Bucks for their offense.

"No, because skill and all, you still are gonna have to defend," Perkins responded. "They haven't fixed that problem yet."

Giannis Antetokounmpo has tried to be an all-around defender this season after the front office traded Jrue Holiday over the summer. They rank 21st in defense, which is a huge drop from last season when they finished fourth in the NBA.

