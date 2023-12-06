Watch: Giannis Antetokounmpo brutally injures ankle after stepping on Julius Randle's foot

Milwaukee Bucks superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo brutally twisted his left ankle during Tuesday’s NBA In-Season Tournament quarterfinal matchup against the New York Knicks. However, the two-time MVP remained in the game.

Antetokounmpo’s injury occurred after he landed awkwardly on the foot of Knicks star forward Julius Randle while attempting a tip-in in the first quarter.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Tuesday’s game marks the Bucks’ first knockout game of the tournament. So, they are facing a win-or-go-home scenario.

Expand Tweet

Given the increased stakes, players should be more likely to play through injury, and it appears that Antetokounmpo will do just that. The superstar forward got off to a hot start as well, as he finished the first quarter with 13 points on 75% shooting.

Expand Tweet

Through 19 games, Antetokounmpo is averaging 29.9 points, 10.8 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 1.4 steals, 1.4 blocks and 0.4 3-pointers per game on 60.7% shooting.

Also Read: Giannis Antetokounmpo's wife Mariah Riddlesprigger shares new family holiday tradition on Instagram

Giannis Antetokounmpo excited for opportunity to head to Las Vegas

If the Bucks win their quarterfinal matchup against the Knicks, they will punch their ticket to the In-Season Tournament’s semifinals on Thursday in Las Vegas. Ahead of Tuesday, Giannis Antetokounmpo spoke about his excitement for the opportunity.

“I'm excited—big game on Tuesday. Hopefully, we can win the game and hopefully go to Vegas and try to fight for an opportunity to win a trophy,” Antetokounmpo said.

He added that the inaugural tournament has made the NBA the center of attention during the early portion of its season.

“I feel like there's a lot of excitement, a lot of hype behind it,” Antetokounmpo said. “You probably see on Tuesday, there's going to be a lot of owners here, a lot of people come to watch, maybe some celebrities.”

Many were skeptical about the tournament when it was first announced. However, based on how seriously players seem to be taking it, most would agree that it has been a resounding success.

Also Read: 5 astonishing stats from the 2023-24 NBA season ft. Kevin Durant's 31 ppg on 48.7% from 3