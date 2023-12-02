5 astonishing stats from the 2023-24 NBA season ft. Kevin Durant's 31 ppg on 48.7% from 3

19 games into the season, the NBA landscape is forming a clearer picture and as always, there are outliers. As players and teams charge into the winter with dazzling form, some numbers are simply hard to comprehend. Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo tend to put some extraordinary stats and this season is no different.

The two juggernauts are looking to lead their teams into the vaunted halls of the NBA Finals. And in a bid to do so, are putting up historic numbers.

So, what player stats stand out? And why are they so crucial to the NBA season?

5 stats from the 2023-24 NBA season ft. Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo's numbers

1. Kevin Durant's 48.7% 3-point %

Kevin Durant passed Moses Malone to reach the 10th spot on the all-time scoring list. He did so in the only way he knew how, by getting buckets. He put up 30 in a loss to the Nuggets and whilst his team's performances have been questionable, he has been in a league of his own.

KD has always been a masterfully efficient player. One of only 10 to finish a season with 50/40/90 splits, in 2023, he has started even better.

As per Bball ref, the Slim Reaper averages 31.1 points per game while clipping an eye-watering 48.7% of his shots from 3-point range! All this at the age of 35, no less.

2. Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging 29 ppg on 60% FG shooting

The Greek Freak is no stranger to incredible figures. He has always relied on his prowess in the paint to put up unimaginable numbers. Who could forget his 50-14-5 performance to seal the NBA title in 2021?

This season, he is looking to be even more efficient. Most centers are masters of putting up high field goal percentages but even at the 4, Giannis is matching them. As per Stathead, Giannis is averaging 29 points per game while shooting 60.1% from the field.

Only 4 guys have ever shot 60% from the field while averaging more than 25 ppg. He will be the 5th, but will he be able to sustain it for a season?

3. Victor Webanyama 4.0 stocks per game (blocks+steals)

Rookies can be scoring threats off the bat. But rarely do we see a rookie be a defensive force from the get-go. Victor Wembanyama aims to change that and make history.

Already, offenses are petrified of attacking the rim when Victor is guarding it and the gravity of his presence is noticeable. Wembanyama is averaging an otherworldly, 4.0 stocks per game, per TeamRankings.

Combined with the length of his arms and his dexterity, he can strip the most skilled players and block even the most ferocious rim rockers. Wemby leads the league in this category, and Anthony Davis trails him with 3.79 stocks per game.

No rookie has ever come first in this category and it will mark a new era if the Spurs budding superstar manages to top it in his very first season.

4. Indiana Pacers' 122.1 offensive rating (highest in NBA history)

Now, changing gears into a team-oriented statistic, we look at the ultra-fast-paced Indiana Pacers team. led by a dynamic point guard in Tyrese Haliburton, the Pacers' 122.1 offensive rating is the highest in NBA history.

Most would have thought last year's Sacramento Kings offense led by the flashy DeAaron Fox would hold the record. However, the NBA chose to surprise us this year.

In fact, 3 teams have a better offensive rating than the Kings from last year, as per Statmuse. While the season gets more gritty, there is no guarantee these numbers will last. Despite that, we believe the Pacers have a floor general unlike any other in Tyrese and these numbers just might be sustainable.

5. Nikola Jokic's 18 double-doubles in 19 games

Last but not least, the 2023 NBA Finals MVP is putting up ludicrous numbers as usual. His team may not be in fine form as it was back in June but he hasn't slowed down one bit.

In just 19 games, he has 18 double-doubles! What's more, as per Statmuse, Nikola Jokic has 7 triple-doubles. The rest of the league has 8 combined. Undoubtedly, he is the favorite for the NBA MVP this year. And his continued dominance on the court means we will likely see him demolish records as the season goes on.

Whilst the ever-changing nature of the league means that some of these eye-watering stats might not last, there is a chance that even or even a few of these might remain the same come April.