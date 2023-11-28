NBA DPOY Power Rankings 2023-24: Top 5 candidates ft. Rudy Gobert after Week 5

The NBA DPOY power rankings have seen some heavy fluctuations in the first five weeks. While Jaren Jackson Jr. and Evan Mobley were some of the leading candidates on the list, things have changed a lot.

The big men have again taken the podium in terms of their impact on opposing offenses. However, guards like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander have proved a gift for the OKC Thunder with his elite ball defense.

Here is the list of the top five candidates for NBA Defensive Player of the Year.

NBA DPOY Power Rankings 2023-24: Top 5 candidates

#5, Victor Wembanyama

It is almost impossible to win the Rookie of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year award in one year. However, with Victor Wembanyama showing unprecedented talent in his first season in the NBA, the dream wouldn’t be too wild.

Wembanyama has the length of a center and the talent of a guard. He can dribble, he can do crossovers, and believe it or not, at just 19, the young man is a genius at defense. As a primary defender, it would be a sin to question Wemby, but his impact lies in his ability to recover as the secondary defender. No matter where he is on the defense, there is always a chance that he might swat block.

In 17 games, Wembanyama is averaging 2.6 blocks per game with a total of 45 blocks for the San Antonio Spurs. However, the Spurs’ poor record (3-14) might kill his chances.

#4, Rudy Gobert

Minnesota Timberwolves are first in the Western Conference and second in the league with a 12-4 record. A lot of credit goes to how Chris Finch has established Rudy Gobert as his defensive leader.

The Timberwolves’ defense largely revolves around Gobert. His defense has stretched to the perimeter area as well, which allows on-ball defenders like Anthony Edwards to elevate their defense without doing much.

In 16 games, Gobert has 35 blocks, while averaging 2.2 bpg. He has been contesting shots not just from the paint but also in the perimeter area. The three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year is in the hunt for his fourth one this season

#3, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is perhaps the most underrated defender on the list. He was been an excellent on-ball defender not just this season but even last season. His development on both ends of the floor was the only good news the OKC Thunder had last season.

SGA is ranked second in the league on Player Impact Estimate and fourth in the player’s usage rating. Moreover, after Chet Holmgren joined the OKC, behind SGA, the Thunder have the second-best record in the Western Conference at 11-5.

SGA leads the league with 35 steals, averaging 2.3 per game, much higher than second-ranked Paul George (1.9). He also has 13 blocks in the season.

#2, Anthony Davis

Despite Anthony Davis receiving so much flak for not elevating himself offensively when it matters the most, he has been a monster on defense. The LA Lakers star might fail offensively on a bad night, but on defense, it doesn’t miss.

Much of the Lakers’ defense is orchestrated through Davis, and his impact is visible. Davis is the most complete player on the list and an easy top five in the league in terms of all-around impact.

He has 48 blocks while averaging 2.8 bpg in 17 games. Davis has never won the DPOY award in his career, despite his defensive impact. Perhaps this might be the season of change for the NBA champion.

#1, Brook Lopez

Brook Lopez is the biggest silent killer on the defense in the NBA. He has been one of the best shot blockers in the league since he was drafted. However, Lopez’s blocks don’t make as much noise as Davis' and Giannis Antetokounmpo's.

The Milwaukee Bucks star is a master at suffocating the league's best offensive players and can disrupt any team’s scoring flow. Lopez is exceptional at cutting down opponents’ shooting efficiency.

He is leading the league in total blocks as well as blocks per game. He has 50 blocks in 17 games while averaging 2.9 bpg.