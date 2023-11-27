"He’s a big flopper" - Paul Reed dishes slick response on facing Anthony Davis ahead of 76ers vs Lakers game

Anthony Davis and the LA Lakers will face the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday. However, things have already become heated between the two teams since 76ers center Paul Reed called Davis a "flopper."

Reed made the comment during an interview at the 76ers practice in the team’s practice facility. When asked about the keys to his matchup with Davis, he said that Davis was a big flopper and that could get him in foul trouble in the game.

Reed also added that since Davis flops a lot, getting aggressive against him would not be the best approach.

“He’s a big flopper, so make sure that I don’t get in foul trouble early. Can’t be too aggressive with him," Reed said. "You know, he’s gonna be flailing. So, gotta make sure that I stay out of foul trouble.”

There has been no comment issued from Davis or the Lakers, but Davis has certainly heard the noise.

So far into the season, Reed and Davis have been on two ends of the yardstick in terms of performance. The Lakers star is averaging 22.1 points per game while shooting 54.9 percent from the field, as compared to Reed, who is averaging 4.5 points per game.

Davis is also leading in blocks per game with 2.9, while Reeds is averaging 0.7 blocks per contest. Moreover, the 76ers player is playing only 13.4 minutes per game this season as compared to Davis, who is averaging 35.4 minutes.

There is little chance that both players will match up against each other for more than a few minutes in the game.

Anthony Davis leads Lakers to a win against the Cavaliers

Just when it looked like the Lakers were going to lose another contest in the season, Anthony Davis showed up. In a game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, where LeBron James made an emotional return, Davis helped the Lakers win the closely contested game by 121-115.

In the game, AD scored a total of 32 points, out of which 23 were scored in the second half. He made 13 out of 29 shots from the field, resulting in a 65 percent field goal. Additionally, he recorded 13 rebounds, 2 steals, and 3 blocks. On the other hand, LeBron James, who is having a great 21st season, struggled with his shots and only made 8 out of 23 shots from the field.

With the win against the Cavs, the Lakers improved their season record to 10-7, placing them 7th in the Western Conference. Davis has already received criticism from analysts this season, and Reed's comments might inspire him to play his best game.