"Anthony Davis had Sabonis looking like Jokic" - Bubba Morgan hits Lakers with Joel Embiid trade bomb following loss to Kings 

The Los Angeles Lakers had a disappointing 125-110 loss to the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday. Bubba Morgan, who was on “Undisputed,” went all out on Anthony Davis and slammed him for being outplayed by Domantas Sabonis. He even suggested that the Lakers should trade Davis.

Morgan commented on Davis’ lack of performance on offense and added that Sabonis dominated the Lakers star like Nikola Jokic.

“He (Anthony Davis) had Sabonis looking like Jokic last night for Sacramento Kings. You mean to tell me you can't hold Sabonis. He got to go.”

Concluding his comments, Bubba suggested that the Lakers should trade Davis and acquire Joel Embiid.

Davis had a tough game and ended up with nine points. With this performance, he tied with his season-low from the loss against the Miami Heat on November 6.

LeBron James and D’Angelo Russell scored 28 points each.

Lakers’ Anthony Davis blames his poor game for the loss against the Kings

Anthony Davis took full responsibility for his performance against the Sacramento Kings in the Lakers’ first loss in a home game this season. Davis revealed that the tightness in his hip got aggravated in the first half. However, he said that his poor play is to be blamed.

"I just played bad," Davis said. "I'm not going to put it on anything…It was just missed shots. I just played like s--- tonight. It's that simple.”

Davis has been struggling with his hip injury for a few days now. However, there is no denying that the Lakers struggled as a team. They had 23 turnovers.

The Lakers were also ineffective at the defensive end, as three Kings players scored at least 28 points. Sabonis had 29 points, 16 rebounds, seven assists and three steals. De’Aaron Fox registered 28 points, five assists and four steals. Kevin Huerter had 28 points, seven assists and two steals.