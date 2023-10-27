“Not gonna apologize for begging” - Stephen A. Smith literally goes down on his knees imploring Anthony Davis to step up

Stephen A. Smith refuses to let Anthony Davis off the hook after his lousy performance against the Denver Nuggets. Much to the agony of the Lakers, Davis went scoreless in the second half of the season-opener. Smith blasted the 8x NBA All-Star for his poor performance and asked him to bring his best game consistently.

Davis came up big in the Lakers' second game of the season and scored a team-high 30 points against the Phoenix Suns. Smith, while happy with Davis' performance, asked the 2020 NBA champion to perform with consistency. However, Smith also admitted that he wants to attend the NBA finals in Los Angeles.

"I am not gonna apologize for begging. I don’t wanna be in Denver in Finals, I wanna be in LA. I am going to beg AD to bring his A game as much as possible just like I begged Damian Lillard to change his mind and wanna go to the Knicks. It didn’t work damn it but it didn’t stop me from begging and I am gonna beg Anthony Davis (to bring his A game)."

Last season, Smith had slammed Davis for inconsistent performance during the postseason and called him "six flags." Stephen A.'s comments came after LeBron James said that Davis doesn't pay heed to the outside criticisms.

LeBron James shuts down critics, says Anthony Davis doesn't care about criticisms

Anthony Davis came big against the Phoenix Suns after a poor game against the Denver Nuggets in the season-opening game. After going scoreless in the second half against Denver, Davis scored 30 points on 10 of 21 shooting from the field.

When asked about criticisms surrounding Davis, James stood up for his teammates. He said that AD doesn't pay attention to the criticism and remains unbothered by the outside noise.

"We don't give a s**t about criticism about Anthony Davis. We don't care. Nothing bothers us. AD doesn't care. I don't know if guys have figured that out. AD does not care. He's not on social media. So he doesn't see that crap. He rarely talks, unless it's to us."

LeBron himself came clutch and helped the Lakers secure victory in the last minutes of the game. He scored 10 of his 21 points in the fourth quarter and dropped nine assists.