Watch: D'Angelo Russell in his $382,500 McLaren and Bronny James in his $170,350 Mercedes outside Crypto.com Arena

D'Angelo Russell and Bronny James made the highlight with their fancy cars outside the Crypto.com Arena. After the Los Angeles Lakers game against the Suns, Russell drove off in style. He left in his $382,500 McLaren car. Attending the game, LeBron James’ son Bronny also drove off in his $170,350 Mercedes-Benz.

Being an NBA player has some benefits too, especially when it comes to money. It was on full display as players and other known faces also drove off in their fancy cars. Gabe Vincent, Max Christie, Rui Hachimura, ESPN sports analyst Shannon Sharpe, coach Darvin Ham and rapper Lil Wayne all drove off in their lavish cars.

Russell signed a 2-year, $37 million contract with the Lakers this summer. He is set to get paid $18 million this season with the Lakers. So far into two games in the season, he hasn’t been very productive on the floor. He is averaging 12.5 points in two games while shooting only 35.7% from the field.

Bronny James is recovering from heart surgery after suffering a cardiac arrest. As per the latest updates, he is doing extremely well and is all set to play for USC this season.

D'Angelo Russell took Cam Reddish under his wing

Cam Reddish and D'Angelo Russell are getting along well while the Lakers prepare to improve their bench depth going forward into the season. Reddish is just 24 years old and is already on his fourth team in the NBA. However, many believe that the Lakers, with the perfect blend of veterans and young players, might be the perfect spot for his development.

Russell appears to have taken on the responsibility of mentoring Reddish and taken him under his wing. When Reddish was asked which of the veteran players had taken the role of mentor for him, he mentioned Russell.

"I would say DLo. I’m locker-mates with DLo, so we talk all the time,” Reddish said. “We talk about the game, the ways to score. Ways to get involved. Impact the game in any way possible. So, I would say DLo for the most part.”

Interestingly, Russell has had a similar career path. The 2015 Draft number 2 overall pick has also found himself with four teams in his career, which includes his second stint with the Lakers. Speaking on his mentorship, Russell said that he is primarily focusing on helping Reddish become a professional.

Reddish has come out as a great defender for the Lakers. Russell has embraced the role of a veteran. Perhaps this might do something good for the Lakers.