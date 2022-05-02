Watch: Multiple NBA championships winner reacts to his yesteryear SportsCenter special on high school performances

LeBron James has been sensational since joining the league, but the four-time NBA champ was recently reminded of just how great he was in high school.

A throwback video was shared by Hoop Central on Twitter, showing James' SportsCenter special. In the footage, he single-handedly equaled the opposition team's total tally for the game.

James quoted the video, confirming that he has not seen the footage in a while, and also hinted at how much was on his shoulders even from a young age. He tweeted:

"Wow it's been awhile since I've seen that footage. Weight of the world on the shoulders on #ThekidfromAKRON"

LeBron James spent four years in St. Vincent-St. Mary's high school before he was selected for the 2003 draft. In that period, he led the team to three state championships and one national title.

LeBron James has lived up to the billing in the NBA

Bronny James #0 of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers is greeted by his father and NBA player LeBron James

There was so much hype surrounding James in high school, and the "kid from Akron" lived up to the billing. He was selected as the first overall pick in the 2003 NBA draft by the Cleveland Cavaliers and has since dominated the league.

In his first year in the league, he turned things around for the Cavaliers and was their best chance of winning a chip. Cleveland finished the season with 35 wins, double their previous year's numbers, and LBJ won the Rookie of the Year award.

LeBron James immediately became the face of the NBA and continued to carry the Cavs on his back. Although he did not have success, in terms of championships, in his early years, he turned things around in Miami.

In four seasons spent in South Beach, James reached the NBA Finals every year, winning two titles for the Heat. He returned to Cleveland and also delivered a title with the help of Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love.

Since joining the LA Lakers around four years ago, James has featured in the playoffs only twice after eight consecutive finals appearances between 2011 and 2018. However, he has won a title in LA, becoming one of four players to win championships with three different franchises.

While the Lakers' 2021-22 campaign was a bust, James put up incredible numbers, especially for a 37-year-old. He went on a scoring spree and now holds the second spot on the all-time scorer's leaderboard behind Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

LeBron James' story is still being written and the 18-time All-Star will be raring to go for the 2022-23 season. Although his contract with the Lakers is expiring at the end of next season, he is happy with that, stating that he will be joining any team that signs his son, Bronny.

If they pull it off, LeBron James and Bronny will become the first father-son duo to play in the NBA at the same time.

