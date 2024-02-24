WATCH: Naji Marshall chokes Jimmy Butler initiating massive scuffle leading to 4 ejections and fan getting thrown out

Jimmy Butler and Naji Marshall had a scuffle in the fourth quarter of the game between the Miami Heat and New Orleans Pelicans on Friday. The two teams have been going at it in a tight contest for most of the night. Players from both camps have been exchanging trash talk and cheap shots on more than a few occasions in the matchup.

Early in the final period, the tension finally broke. After Kevin Love put Zion Williamson to the ground with a hard foul, Marshall ran toward Love and shoved him. Butler responded by pushing the Pelicans’ forward away and even putting his hands on Marshall’s chest.

Nahi Marshall didn’t hold back and did this to the reigning Eastern Conference Finals MVP:

The skirmish didn’t end when cooler heads prevailed in separating Naji Marshall from Jimmy Butler. Near the official’s table, Thomas Bryant and Nikola Jovic were also going at it with Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado. “GTA” and Bryant ended up throwing punches, forcing the coaching staff from both sides to rush in and separate the two.

Miami had a fast start behind Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro. The Heat led by as many as 19 in the second quarter before the New Orleans Pelicans came roaring back. Zion Williamson, Herb Jones and Jordan Hawkins combined to force a 58-58 tie leading into the second half.

The Heat continued to keep the lead but the Pelicans, who were playing the second game of a back-to-back set, refused to go away. It was a seesaw battle for the entire third quarter. With momentum swinging back-and-forth, fans were hyped to catch the final 12 minutes of the game.

The tension that had been going on for three quarters eventually exploded. Kevin Love's foul on Zion Williamson was the first of several acts that marred the game. Fortunately, cooler heads prevailed to stop the nasty scuffles.

The Heat will try to beat the Pelicans on the road without the ejected Jimmy Butler

Jimmy Butler, Naji Marshall, Jose Alvarado and Thomas Bryant were thrown out of the game following two brief but ugly scuffles. The Heat, which were already without Terry Rozier and Josh Richardson, will try to win on the road without their best player.

Butler played 23 minutes and exited early with 23 points, nine rebounds, six assists, three steals and one block. Without him, Tyler Herro, Bam Adebayo, Duncan Robinson and Kevin Love will have to step up on both ends of the floor to try and walk away with the win.