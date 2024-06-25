Watch: NBA champions Boston Celtics honored at Fenway Park as Jayson Tatum showcases Larry O'Brien Trophy to expectant fans

The Boston Celtics continued their championship celebration on Monday by bringing the Larry O'Brien Trophy to Fenway Park. The Celtics were invited by the Boston Red Sox to honor the city's first championship win since 2018.

According to CBS News Boston, the entire Celtics team was honored by the Red Sox before the game. NBA Finals MVP Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum were the last ones introduced, with Tatum holding the championship trophy.

In addition to getting honored by the Red Sox, five Celtics players and head coach Joe Mazzulla were bestowed the honor of throwing the first pitches of the game against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Kristaps Porzingis, Al Horford and Derrick White were able to show off their arm. It was an unbelievable night for Beantown as their celebration of the Celtics' 18th NBA championship was extended.

And to live up to their moniker, the Celtics might have brought a lot of luck to the Red Sox tonight. The Blue Jays were up 6-2 after a five-run seventh inning. However, the Red Sox still won the game by scoring four runs in the eighth inning and Jarren Duran hit the game-winning single in the ninth.

Boston legend explains why this Celtics team finally won a title

Kevin McHale has an answer to why the Boston Celtics finally got over the hump and won the 2024 NBA championship. McHale told Boston.com that Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown finally got mature enough to finish the job.

"(Tatum) just made passes and I was like, 'Wow, all right. So you're playing the flow of the game.' You're not playing for your numbers, you're not playing for all those things. You're playing for the flow of the game, and the flow of the game just dictates where the ball rolls," McHale said.

He added:

"And I thought Brown and Tatum finally got to the point of not playing the numbers, 'I gotta get my numbers. I gotta do this. I gotta do that.' They just played flow basketball. I was just so happy and proud of those guys."

What will the Boston Celtics do in the offseason?

The main priority for the Boston Celtics in the offseason is to keep their championship-winning roster, or at least its main core, intact. Their six best players are locked in for next season although Jayson Tatum and Derrick White are due for extensions.

Boston's big man depth will be tested with Xavier Tillman and Luke Kornet expected to become free agents. The market for centers is huge this summer and there are a lot of teams looking to bulk up their frontcourt.

Other players such as Oshae Brissett and Svi Mykhailiuk will likely be gone, so the Boston Celtics could look at the draft to fill the rest of the roster.