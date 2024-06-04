Watch: NBA releases most viewed video of all time across its social media platforms featuring Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving

Ahead of the NBA Finals, the league shared its most viewed social media video ever. It features Dallas Mavericks superstars Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, two of this year's top playoff performers. However, the record-setting clip comes from an unlikely regular-season contest.

Midway through the third quarter of Dallas' 113-97 March 21 home victory over the Utah Jazz, Doncic and Irving initiated a highlight fastbreak play. Per NBA Communications, it garnered more than 260 million video views, the most of all time.

The play starts with Doncic playing physical perimeter defense on Jazz rookie guard Keyonte George. The five-time All-Star pokes the ball loose toward the midcourt line before diving to corral it.

Upon doing so, Doncic throws a one-handed pass around his head from the floor, finding Irving running up the court. The eight-time All-Star takes one dribble before lobbing the ball backward to forward Derrick Jones Jr., who was trailing behind.

Jones caps off the sequence with a ferocious two-handed alley-oop finish to extend the Mavericks' lead to 17 points.

The video's historic view total surprised many. Utah (31-51) failed to make the playoffs, finishing 12th in the Western Conference. Meanwhile, the play was relatively inconsequential for Dallas, as it was already running away with a victory.

However, some pointed out that an edited slow-motion version of the play featuring music also contributed to its record-breaking viewership.

Nonetheless, it seemingly worked out well for the NBA, as the Mavericks have since made a surprise finals run. Game 1 of their finals matchup against the Boston Celtics tips off Thursday in Boston.

The league will likely be hoping for more highlight-worthy plays from Doncic and Irving amid their quest to lead the Mavericks to their first title since 2011.

Luka Doncic has chance to make more history in NBA Finals

On Monday, NBA Communications shared another fact regarding Luka Doncic ahead of his first finals appearance. It noted that the 25-year-old can make history by securing an NBA title this year.

Doncic can reportedly become the first player to win a scoring title and a championship in the same season in 24 years. LA Lakers legend Shaquille O'Neal was the last to do so in the 1999-00 season.

Doncic averaged a league-best 33.9 points per game over 70 regular-season appearances, finishing third in MVP voting. While his scoring output has dropped off slightly in the postseason (28.8 ppg over 17 outings), he remains Dallas' top scorer by a wide margin.

Time will tell if the Mavericks (50-32) can upset the NBA-best Celtics (64-18) in the finals. If so, Doncic will continue making history despite possibly having yet to enter his prime.

