Watch: NBA statistician Dave Heeren uses unique algorithm to 'settle' LeBron James vs Michael Jordan debate

Michael Jordan and LeBron James are arguably two of the greatest players in the history of the NBA. The debate on who is basketball's greatest of all time will possibly rage on forever. However, an NBA statistician has tried to settle it using a mathematical formula based on stats.

In an appearance on NTD News, NBA statistician Dave Heeren promoted his book titled 'Seventy-Five' that named the 75 NBA greatest players, using a unique formula to derive the rankings.

NTD reporter Dave Martin has said that Heeren has ranked LeBron James ahead of Michael Jordan, but the one at number one might surprise everyone.

"Heeren has four players bunched at the top. Jordan at four, then LeBron, Wilt Chamberlain and surprisingly Oscar Robertson at number one," Martin reported.

"I think really this has to do more with logic than math. It combines the two because you can put up all kinds of arithmetic, and it doesn't mean anything unless it makes sense," Heeren explained.

Heeren used his formula called Tendex, which is widely used in the NBA and Europe as an advanced statistic, to calculate a player's efficiency. Heeren has a degree in statistics and previously worked for the New York Knicks.

Tendex is a complicated statistical system with three accepted formulas: the Standard Tendex Rating, Modified Tendex Rating and European Tendex Rating. In addition to the five major statistics in sports (points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks), Tendex also takes into account missed field goals, missed free throws, turnovers, fouls committed, minutes played and possessions per game.

Michael Jordan and LeBron James comment on the GOAT debate

When LeBron James won his fourth NBA championship in 2020, the GOAT debate became even louder. James won on the heels of Jordan releasing 'The Last Dance' documentary about the Chicago Bulls' final championship run in 1998.

In the debate about the greatest of all time is, both Jordan and James have offered their views on it. Jordan has termed the discussion as a futile one, as each basketball era has a lot of intangibles that cannot be directly compared.

"First of all, you're never gonna say, 'Who's the greatest of all time?' to me. I think that's more for PR and more for selling stories and getting hype," Jordan told Cigar Aficionado in 2020.

Meanwhile, James has termed the debate exhausting, but feels humbled to be mentioned in the same breath as Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant and other players up in the GOAT debate. James added that he looks up to the other aforementioned players as ones who inspired him throughout his career.

"It can be exhausting, you said it, but I’ve always looked at it like any time you’re compared or you’re even mentioned with the greats to ever play this game, it’s become humbling for me," James told Mike Trudell of NBA.com.

LeBron James is having an amazing campaign in his 19th season in the NBA, so the debate about the greatest player of all time will rage on. James' career is not over yet, while Jordan ended his with six NBA championships and five MVP awards.

