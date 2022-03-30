Watch: NBA on TNT crew left in splits after watching Shaquille O'Neal in pink underwear as part of a bet

The NBA on TNT Tuesday crew had a surprise in store for Shaquille O'Neal and the rest of the crew. That was following his sweeping statement regarding Luka Doncic's performance against the LA Lakers.

With the game entering half-time on a dismal note for the Lakers, the crew were discussing the Purple and Gold's mishaps quite seriously. However, host Adam Lekfoe had a hilarious surprise in store to cut Dwyane Wade's comments on the game short.

For some context, Shaquille O'Neal made a sweeping statement that he would wear a pink suit on the next show if Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic scored 35 points against the LA Lakers.

With his words carrying a lot of weight, the video crew of NBA on TNT Tuesday pulled up a gem from their archives to provide a sneak peak at Shaq wearing a pink suit.

Featuring Shaquille O'Neal unwinding on one of his private beaches in pink underwear, the video shocked Candace Parker and Wade. Parker hilariously said:

"Is this real life? Is that real?"

O'Neal sheepishly verified the authenticity of the video.

With Luka Doncic ending the first half with 25 points, the Mavericks superstar only needed a handful more to help Shaquille O'Neal see his promise through.

Unfortunately, Doncic came up short by one point and ended the night with a performance of 34 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists.

The Athletic @TheAthletic



34 points

12 rebounds

12 assists



Luka magic is alive and well



@NBA

Luka Doncic through three quarters against the Lakers.34 points12 rebounds12 assistsLuka magic is alive and well Luka Doncic through three quarters against the Lakers.▫️34 points▫️12 rebounds▫️12 assistsLuka magic is alive and well 💫🎥@NBAhttps://t.co/0AL0IWxrOH

Luka Doncic's MVP-caliber season

Luka Doncic shoots over Wenyen Gabriel

Having played at a high level since his rookie season, Luka Doncic has established himself among the ranks of the best young players in the league. With his fourth season under his belt, the Slovenian wonderkid has continued to impress fans and critics alike.

Coming off his performance against the LA Lakers on Tuesday, the Mavericks superstar notched yet another 30-point triple-double.

MavsMuse @MavsMuse



• Larry Bird

• Magic Johnson

• Kobe Bryant

• Jason Kidd

• Michael Jordan

• Giannis

• Nikola Jokic

• Kevin Durant



Luka is 23 years old.



(stat via #MFFL Luka Dončić has MORE career 30-point Triple Doubles than:• Larry Bird• Magic Johnson• Kobe Bryant• Jason Kidd• Michael Jordan• Giannis• Nikola Jokic• Kevin DurantLuka is 23 years old.(stat via @the_nba_facts_ Luka Dončić has MORE career 30-point Triple Doubles than: • Larry Bird• Magic Johnson• Kobe Bryant• Jason Kidd• Michael Jordan• Giannis• Nikola Jokic• Kevin Durant Luka is 23 years old.(stat via @the_nba_facts_) #MFFL https://t.co/TAIogjDYr0

Leading the Dallas Mavericks to a 47-29 record, Doncic has been nothing short of a force of nature. The Mavericks have seen their superstar record an average of 27.9 points. 9.1 rebounds and 8.5 assists per game this year.

This recent stretch of games has also seen solid performances by the 23-year old. With three 30 points games in his last five outings, Doncic had a tremendous stretch of performances earlier in March that saw him notch four consecutive games with 30+ points.

Since the All-Star break, the Dallas Mavericks have enjoyed a 10-5 record behind the performances of their superstar. Supported by some tremendous role players such as Jalen Brunson and Dorian Finney-Smith, the Mavs have also assumed sole possession of the fourth-seed in the West.

With only one game separating them from the third-seeded Warriors, Dallas is in a good position to secure homecourt advantage for the early playoff rounds.

Hungry for playoff success, Luka Doncic will put his mettle to the test. With only a handful of games left in the regular-season, the Mavericks are also peaking at just the right time.

