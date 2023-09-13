Watch: Nikola Jokic's partying spree continues as another video of 2023 champion shirtless and revelling surfaces

On June 12, 2023, Nikola Jokic led the Denver Nuggets to the franchise’s first-ever championship. A few days later, Mile High City had a huge party that still had Colorado buzzing.

Three months after the Nuggets’ momentous event, Jokic still has not stopped celebrating. Recently, he was caught on video doing this:

“The Joker” has plenty of reasons to celebrate. He and teammate Aaron Gordon have had a blast watching a couple of Jokic’s horses win racing tournaments in Serbia.

This isn’t the first time a video of him dancing shirtless has surfaced. Back in July, a clip of him doing this also became viral:

There is another celebration where he managed to keep his shirt on. Nikola Jokic, this time, can be heard passionately belting out a song:

The two-time MVP even backed out of the 2023 FIBA World Cup as he needed to have more time with his family and bask in the success. Serbia reached the finals but eventually lost to Germany.

Nikola Jokic’s partying could be on its last legs, though. Training camp draws near and he will not want to start the season a little out of shape after too much celebrating.

Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets are expected to contend for another title next season

The Phoenix Suns, who the Denver Nuggets beat last season in the second round of the playoffs, have retooled. Chris Paul is gone but Bradley Beal is in. Beal, Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton will be a tough team to beat.

The LA Lakers have also revamped their unit. Rob Pelinka may have nailed the Executive of the Year award with his offseason moves. He managed to retain Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura and D’Angelo Russell. Reinforcing the Lakers are Taurean Prince, Jaxson Hayes, Cam Reddish, Gabe Vincent and Christian Wood.

Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets are everyone’s targets. Still, Denver’s lineup remains as potent as ever. “The Joker” can still rely on Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Michael Porter Jr.

Denver’s bench still has Reggie Jackson, Zeke Nnaji, Christian Braun, Vlatko Cancar, Justin Holiday and DeAndre Jordan. Rookies Julian Strawther and Jalen Pickett have also been added to the mix. If they stay healthy, they are still favorites to repeat.

Nuggets coach Mike Malone kept repeating during the parade that they are a “greedy” bunch. They might start showing that by lifting another Larry O’Brien Trophy by season’s end.