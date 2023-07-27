Watch: Nikola Jokic is spotted shirtless celebrating his horse racing championship

During the majority of the Denver Nuggets' 2023 NBA title run, superstar center Nikola Jokic appeared somewhat indifferent, often referring to the NBA as just a job for him.

However, his demeanor changed during the championship parade, where he showed his wild side before returning home to Serbia. Now, Jokic is celebrating another victory, this time in a horse race, showcasing his well-documented passion for horse racing.

Many fans have playfully joked that Jokic cares more about how his racehorses perform than he does about the success of the Nuggets. Recently, a video went viral, capturing Jokic dancing with his horse racing trophy, and now, another video has surfaced of the big man celebrating his victory while singing in Serbian, shirtless and full of joy.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Watch Jokic’s celebration below:

NBACentral @TheDunkCentral pic.twitter.com/eN7NB20HMs Shirtless Jokic celebrating his horse racing championship

Also watch: 2023 NBA Champion Nikola Jokic celebrates another trophy with his horses in Serbia

Nikola Jokic not participating in 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup; opts to relax during offseason

Denver Nuggets superstar center Nikola Jokic

Nikola Jokic has clearly been enjoying his offseason following his grueling 20-game NBA title run. Now, it appears that the big man’s offseason of fun and relaxation will be extended. This comes as Jokic has decided not to join Serbia for the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup starting next month.

During a recent interview with Mozzart Sport, Serbia's national team coach Svetislav Pesic spoke about the conversations he had with Jokic regarding skipping the World Cup. Pesic said that their discussions were all very pleasant. He added that the reigning NBA Finals MVP told him that he was taking the rest of the summer off due to physical and mental exhaustion:

“With Jokic, we had several conversations, and I must say they were some of the best conversations I've had with players who couldn't make it to the roster,” Pesic said.

“He's physically and mentally exhausted, not feeling ready to take responsibility at the moment.”

So, it looks like fans will have to wait until the start of the 2023-24 NBA season to see Jokic back on the basketball court. In the meantime, fans can continue enjoying all of the videos of the big man’s offseason fun.

Also read: "The man is not a machine": Nikola Jokic supported by former teammate after giving Team Serbia's FIBA World Cup 2023 campaign a miss

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)