Watch- Nikola Jokic throws a delicate touch pass to Aaron Gordon

Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets fell 111-108 to the Miami Heat in Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday. However, in spite of the Denver loss, Jokic had a crucial role to play in the game. He ended Game 2 with 41 points, 11 rebounds, four assists, and two 3-pointers on 57.1% shooting.

One of the highlights of the game for Jokic was a quick one-handed touch-pass he threw to teammate Aaron Gordon late in the second quarter. The feed caught the Heat off guard and set up Gordon for an easy finish.

Watch the play below:

Swipa @SwipaCam The Jokic/Gordon 2-Man game is insane



The Jokic/Gordon 2-Man game is insane https://t.co/25wFjrCRck

Nikola Jokic makes history in Game 2 against Miami

Denver Nuggets superstar center Nikola Jokic

Despite the loss, Nikola Jokic still made history in Game 2 against Miami. This came as Jokic became the first center in NBA history to record 500-plus points and 100-plus assists in a single postseason. The stat is just another testament to Jokic’s unique style of play.

NBA @NBA



Nikola Jokic continues his historic run



4Q of Game 2 is underway on ABC as Denver leads by 2! The 1st Center in NBA history to record 500+ points and 100+ assists in a single postseason.Nikola Jokic continues his historic run4Q of Game 2 is underway on ABC as Denver leads by 2! The 1st Center in NBA history to record 500+ points and 100+ assists in a single postseason. Nikola Jokic continues his historic run 👏4Q of Game 2 is underway on ABC as Denver leads by 2! https://t.co/x5MWF1Noi5

Paul Pierce on Nikola Jokic’s dominant postseason run

Boston Celtics legend Paul Pierce

With his dominant 2023 NBA playoff run, many have been raving about Nikola Jokic. This includes Boston Celtics legend Paul Pierce, who recently called Jokic’s playoff run the most impressive he’s ever seen. During an appearance on “KG Certified,” Pierce said that one reason he believes so is that Jokic was able to sweep his former nemesis LeBron James in the Western Conference finals:

“I think this is the most incredible run I've ever seen right now,” Pierce said.

“This run right now by him is one of the most incredible. He’s averaging what, 30 (points), 14 (rebounds) and 10 to 11 assists? This ain’t in just one series, this is throughout the playoffs. And he just swept Bron? Bron, don't get swept.”

Jokic is averaging 30.4 points, 12.9 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 1.1 steals, 0.8 blocks and 1.8 3-pointers per game on 54.5% shooting through 17 playoff games.

The Nuggets are now tied 1-1 with the Heat, with Game 3 of the NBA Finals scheduled for Wednesday in Miami.

