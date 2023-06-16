Watch - Nikola Jokic had the time of his life at the Denver Nuggets' championship parade

After Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets secured their first-ever NBA title on Monday night, Jokic was asked about the Nuggets' upcoming championship parade.

Upon discovering that the parade was scheduled for Thursday, the star big man reacted in disappointment, saying that he needed to go back home to Serbia. However, that didn’t stop Jokic from having the time of his life at the parade.

During Thursday’s parade, Jokic could be seen dancing with teammates on stage at the Civic Center Park. He also rode on a firetruck through downtown Denver with his wife Natalija and daughter Ognjena.

Jokic then gave a speech to the estimated 750,000 Nuggets fans who turned out for the championship parade. During his speech, Jokic took back his previous comments about not wanting to join the parade, saying that he didn’t want the moment to end:

"You know that I told that I don’t want to stay on parade. But I f**king want to stay on parade,” Jokic said.

“This is the best night of my f**king life. Yeah, this is amazing.

“We’re all going to remember this our whole lives. When we see you guys that came out on the streets, actually, this one is for you. We love you Denver. This one is for you. Thank you guys.”

Michael Malone promises Nuggets fans another NBA title

Denver Nuggets coach Michael Malone enjoying the Nuggets' championship parade on Thursday

Denver Nuggets coach Michael Malone also made headlines at the team’s championship parade on Thursday after making a bold claim.

Malone was interviewed mid-parade and first took the opportunity to thank Nuggets fans for patiently waiting for 47 years for their first NBA championship. He then promised fans that they wouldn’t have to wait much longer for their next title as the Nuggets will be getting another one soon:

“I just wanted to say to Nuggets nation, eight years for me but 47 years for you,” Malone said.

“I appreciate your patience. This is a beautiful day, and we love each and every one of you guys. So, what a great day to celebrate a championship, but we're not done yet. We’re some greedy bastards baby, we’re some greedy bastards. We're getting another one!”

