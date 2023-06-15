Create

Watch: Nuggets' guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope hypes fans with Stone Cold's beer celebration during Denver championship parade

By Jone Mallorca
Modified Jun 15, 2023 17:31 GMT
Fresh off an NBA Finals victory, the Denver Nuggets' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope made sure to make the fanbase feel as much a part of the championship as the team itself. During Denver's championship parade, Caldwell-Pope did wrestler Stone Cold's beer celebration, smashing two beers before drinking both.

Nick Rothschild from Denver7 News tweeted out a video of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope having a chugging contest with a Nuggets fan during the championship parade.

It was a hilarious exchange between Caldwell-Pope and the fan as it was a celebration of the franchise's first NBA championship, coming in its first finals appearance.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope playoff and finals stats

During the 2023 playoffs, the Nuggets guard averaged 10.6 points per game (45.7% shooting, including 38.0% from 3-point range). He played in 20 games, playing 33.6 minutes per game.

In the finals matchup against the Miami Heat, Caldwell-Pope averaged 7.4 ppg on 35.5% shooting. During the closeout Game 5 win, he dropped 11 points on 4-for-10 shooting.

