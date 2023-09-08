Watch: Nikola Jovic hilariously trolls Dillon Brooks by doing boxing gestures as Serbia knocks out Canada

Nikola Jovic took a shot at Dillon Brooks after Serbia's huge win over Canada in the semifinals of the 2023 FIBA World Cup. Serbia booked their ticket to the final with a 95-86 win against Canada on Friday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City, Philippines.

In the video below, Jovic seemingly trolled Brooks on his way to the locker room. The Miami Heat forward shadow-boxed as a form of celebration. Brooks did the same thing after Canada's win over Slovenia in the quarterfinals.

The Houston Rockets swingman was disqualified from Wednesday's game after receiving two technical fouls. He wore a pair of gloves as he welcomed the team back into the locker room to celebrate.

Serbia's defense was the key to their win against Canada. Bogdan Bogdanovic led the way for Serbia with 23 points, four rebounds and three assists. Nikola Milutinov had 16 points and 10 rebounds while Ognjen Dobric also scored 16 points.

Marko Guduric, who added 12 points off the bench, told reporters after the game that they dedicated the win to teammate Borisa Simanic. Simanic remains in a hospital in Manila after his kidney was removed following an injury in a game against South Sudan.

"I want to dedicate this win to him," Guduric said. "Hopefully, we're going to see him soon with us, with the team. Just want to say that hopefully, he feels a little bit better when he knows he has a medal. I know it's not important, but I hope we made him happy tonight."

Serbia's defense held Shai Gilgeous-Alexander into a passer, limiting him to just 15 points and nine assists. RJ Barrett took over the offense with 23 points while Dillon Brooks had 16 points on 5-for-12 shooting from the field.

Dillon Brooks was solid for Canada in the 2023 FIBA World Cup

Dillon Brooks of Team Canada

Dillon Brooks has been very solid for Canada in the 2023 FIBA World Cup. Brooks was instrumental in the team's success in the tournament which could end up with a bronze medal finish.

The Houston Rockets forward is averaging 11.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists in seven games. He has also been the team's best defender, hounding the opponent's best perimeter player. He was also clutch in Canada's win over Spain which eliminated the defending World Champions.

Brooks' defense and pest-like qualities led to Luka Doncic's ejection in their quarterfinals win against Slovenia. However, he was unable to prevent Canada's loss to Serbia and was trolled by a 20-year-old forward.

