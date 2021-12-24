Watch: No one except LeBron James pushes offense on an LA Lakers possession vs San Antonio; fans call it a '1 vs 5 story of the season'

The LA Lakers suffered yet another disappointing defeat as they fell short against the San Antonio Spurs. LeBron James had a stunning performance, but his efforts went in vain. Only Russell Westbrook looked like making things happen in offense for the Lakers.

The Spurs took a significant lead, and the game was over by the third quarter itself. James still looked to add buckets and try to spur the Lakers to a comeback.

During a possession in the fourth quarter, DeAndre Jordan rebounded the ball off a missed shot from the Spurs. He threw the ball to James, who found no one but himself in offense. The 36-year-old had no option but to try his luck at a three-pointer, which he missed.

The video of this possession made a lot of noise on social media. Netizens and fans slammed the Lakers for their performance. Many called this out to be the story of the season for the Lakers as James seems to be the only one playing well for them.

gifdsports @gifdsports LeBron 1 vs 5 sums up the Lakers season LeBron 1 vs 5 sums up the Lakers season https://t.co/WFkECmS2pc

The four-time NBA champion ended the night with 36 points, and also grabbed nine rebounds and six assists. He shot at 57.7% shooting from the field. Russell Westbrook chipped in with 30 points, and looked solid on the night. However, the Lakers' defense was below-par, which led to a blowout 110-138 loss on the night.

Can LeBron James revive the LA Lakers' sinking ship?

LA Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves

LeBron James missed a dozen games earlier in the season. However, the King has still put out special numbers. The 36-year-old is averaging 26.8 PPG, 6.7 RPG and 6.5 APG in 21 appearances. He has shot the ball at a highly efficient 51.4 % from the field.

The only positive the Lakers have had this season is James' brilliance. He has many a times tried to save the team from tough situations, but the Lakers' defense has been a big letdown.

The team has not yet played at full strength, which explains their inconsistent performances this campaign. Trevor Ariza, one of the most respected defenders in the league, was only cleared to play last week. He has only logged two appearances this season, thanks to the league's health and safety protocols.

This has been the story of the season in a nutshell for the Lakers. Despite having loaded the team with superstars, LeBron James remains one of their best players. The Kid from Akron is averaging 37 minutes per game, which is the most he has done since the 2016-17 season.

StatMuse @statmuse LeBron last 4 games:



30 PPG

10 RPG

5 APG

56 FG%



The Lakers are 0-4 in that span. LeBron last 4 games:30 PPG10 RPG5 APG56 FG%The Lakers are 0-4 in that span. https://t.co/nGTydDsv2w

The Lakers have a unit seemingly built for the biggest stage - the playoffs. Their regular-season shortcomings may be something to worry about, but come the playoffs, the team is expected to perform much better.

LeBron James happens one of the best playoff performers in the history of the league. However, James playing 37 minutes in the regular season could hamper his postseason performance.

Nevertheless, the King loves to prove people wrong. The odds are currently stacked against the Lakers. However, if James continues to play the way he has thus far, the Lakers could rediscover their mojo and prove their doubters wrong.

