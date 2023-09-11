Watch: Novak Djokovic honors Kobe Bryant after clinching US Open title by wearing No.24 jersey, gets massive applaud by fans

Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic is the most recent star to pay homage to Bryant after his 24th U.S. Open win against Daniil Medvedev on Sunday. The NBA legend Kobe Bryant is still remembered by many, and many have paid tribute to him and his impact on the court, especially other professional athletes.

After winning 6-3, 7-6 (5), 6-3, Djokovic wore a Bryant shirt. The shirt had his face and the Bryant's face printed on the front.

Watch the video below as he dons the shirt that has a print saying "Mamba Forever."

It's only fitting that he paid homage to the five-time champion after his 24th Grand Slam title.

Back in 2020, Djokovic was interviewed about the death of Bryant, and he was emotional during the interview. It just shows the impact that the former NBA star felt outside of the basketball court as well.

"I (was) fortunate to have a personal relationship with him over the last 10 years." Djokovic said. "When I needed some advice, some support, he was there for me. He was my mentor, my friend. It's just heartbreaking to see and to hear what has happened to him and his daughter."

His love for the basketball star is immeasurable. He also honored Bryant recently after winning the French Open, his 23rd Grand Slam title.

Novak Djokovic took time to congratulate Nikola Jokic

The year 2023 is a huge one for Serbian professional sports. In the NBA, Nikola Jokic led the Denver Nuggets to their first title, and Serbia's men's national squad took home the gold medal in the 3x3 FIBA World Cup. Recently, the men's national team won silver in the 2023 FIBA World Cup against Germany.

Djokovic's 24th Grand Slam win was the cherry on top as the entire nation showed its support.

Going back to the Nuggets, the tennis star made sure his fellow countryman, Jokic, received the rightful congratulations. Djokovic praised the two-time MVP for his performance during the 2023 NBA playoffs. The tennis legend is a huge fan of basketball and is appreciative of what the Serbian big man has done.

"I don't think anyone can do what he's doing at the moment," Djokovic said. "Definitely the best basketball player in the world, and I cheer for him greatly. He's an amazing guy, he's (the) pride of Serbia, and we're so proud of him. We hope that he can win his first ring."

Novak Djokovic's wishes came true as the Nuggets won their first title a few weeks after his interview.

