Watch: Nuggets' Jamal Murray drops logo threes during Team Canada's practice before FIBA World Cup 2023

Jamal Murray will be one of several NBA players who will be part of Canada’s roster for the 2023 FIBA World Cup on August 25 to September 10. The team is expected to be one of the most followed teams in the tournament due to its elite collection of talents.

Murray, who just won the NBA championship with the Denver Nuggets, is showing that title celebration and the offseason haven’t slowed him down. Here’s what the point guard did in their team practice:

The former University of Kentucky star had a superb campaign last season after sitting out the previous one to recover from an ACL injury. Murray was a little rusty and hesitant at the start of the season but eventually found his rhythm and shooting touch as the months progressed.

Jamal Murray finished the regular season averaging 20.0 points on 45.4% shooting, including 39.8% from deep. What he did, though, was just a harbinger of things to come in the playoffs.

The Western Conference Finals against the LA Lakers was when “Glitch” really reminded the NBA of what he can do when healthy. He averaged 32.5 PPG on 52.7% shooting, hitting 40.5% of his three-pointers.

Dennis Schroder, Austin Reaves and Jarred Vanderbilt, starting Game 3 of that series, gave Murray the Steph Curry treatment. The Lakers’ perimeter defenders often had to account for him from end to end.

Jamal Murray’s size, shooting, ability to get to the rim with seeming ease and outside shooting has turned him into a nightmare for defenses. If he replicates the same performances for Canada in the FIBA World Cup, they will be tough to beat.

Jamal Murray leads a star-studded Canadian team to the FIBA World Cup in the Philippines

The Canadians have never won a single medal in 14 FIBA World Cup appearances. They have always had an intriguing collection of talents but haven’t succeeded in this stage as many expected.

This year could be different as Team Canada’s roster is filled with NBA talent. Jamal Murray, a newly-crowned champion, heads the list of potential world-beaters. The team also has Nickeil Alexander-Walker, RJ Barrett, Oshae Brissett, Lu Dort, Cory Joseph, Kelly Olynyk, Kevin Pangos and Dwight Powell.

Murray will also be teaming up with superstar guard Shai-Gilgeous Alexander of the OKC Thunder. Canada’s starting backcourt of Murray and SGA can easily compete against the likes of Anthony Edwards and Tyrese Haliburton of the US.

Canada is ranked sixth heading into the tournament. Considering the names on the team’s roster, they could get a top-two finish and secure a ticket to the 2024 Paris Olympics.

