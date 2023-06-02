What are Jamal Murray's contract details with New Balance? Earnings, duration, and more

The Denver Nuggets and Jamal Murray sent a statement following their win against the Miami Heat in Game 1 of the NBA Finals last night. With the recent success Murray has been getting on the floor, let's take a look at how his signature shoes has been getting him significant accomplishments.

Murray and New Balance made it official when they announced that they've agreed to a multi-year shoe deal back in 2020. Since then, the Canadian point guard was excited to share the news of his new shoe deal with his fans. He gave an interview with Slam Magazine where he talked about his enthusiasm with New Balance.

"Shoes, for me, is one way I can go either express myself or show what’s important to me or what’s valued to me," Murray said.

"Also they're committed to giving back. And I want to do stuff with Canada, making some apparel, giving back to Canada and here in Denver as well."

In last night's win against Miami, Murray displayed the new kicks that New Balance had cooked up for him. The Nuggets point guard wore a pair of Aimé Leon Dore x New Balance TWO WXY v3s, which hasn't been revealed to anyone until last night.

Complex Sneakers @ComplexSneakers Jamal Murray helped the Nuggets secure Game 1 in the Aimé Leon Dore x New Balance Two WXY V3. Jamal Murray helped the Nuggets secure Game 1 in the Aimé Leon Dore x New Balance Two WXY V3. https://t.co/SvIFuePsQK

Not only that, but New Balance released a new pair of Murray's signature shoe with a different colorway. Prior to the first game of the Finals, New Balance released a pair of TWO WXY V3 with a "Summer Basketball" colorway.

Sneaker News @SneakerNews New kicks for the NBA Finals! Jamal Murray and New Balance just dropped the "Summer Basketball" colorway of the TWO WXY V3 New kicks for the NBA Finals! Jamal Murray and New Balance just dropped the "Summer Basketball" colorway of the TWO WXY V3 https://t.co/787pBtPjwC

Since signing with New Balance, Murray has displayed positive energy with the brand. After confirming his partnership, he quickly donned the apparel for the brand with pride.

Nick DePaula @NickDePaula Jamal Murray arrives for his 1st game since signing with New Balance. Jamal Murray arrives for his 1st game since signing with New Balance. https://t.co/J0DQw9r2vD

Jamal Murray made history in Game 1 against the Miami Heat

2023 NBA Finals - Game One

The Nuggets made sure the Heat didn't stand a chance in last night's bout against them. They controlled the pace throughout the entire game and asserted dominance over their opponent. A player who helped the team set the tone early was Jamal Murray, and he made history whilst doing so.

Last night, Murray became the second-youngest player to post 25 points and ten assists in the last 30 years. He also secured his name in the history books with his All-Star teammate, Nikola Jokic. With their performance last night, they now belong to the list of four players who have scored 25+ points, grabbed 5+ rebounds and dished out 10+ assists in their Finals debut.

The Athletic NBA @TheAthleticNBA Jamal Murray is the second-youngest player to post 25 PTS and 10 AST in the #NBAFinals over the last 30 years. Jamal Murray is the second-youngest player to post 25 PTS and 10 AST in the #NBAFinals over the last 30 years. https://t.co/XGsTtZh1t1

Murray had 26 points, six rebounds and ten assists while making 50% of his shots from the field.

