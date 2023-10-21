Watch: Obi Toppin goes between his legs as he throws down massive slam on fast break

It looks like Obi Toppin is comfortable in his new home with the Indiana Pacers after being traded by the New York Knicks. During their preseason matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers, he was able to put on a dunk show that you would mostly see in dunk contests.

Midway in the first quarter, Bennedict Mathurin leading a fastbreak found Toppin sprinting on the other end and bounced passed him the ball. Making the most of the opportunity, the former Dayton Flyer goes for between the legs dunk and got the Gainbridge Fieldhouse rocking.

According to depth charts, Toppin is set to be the starting forward for the Indiana Pacers. His chance has finally arrived after spending time with the New York Knicks where he often found himself playing in the shadows of Julius Randle.

Obi Toppin was traded to the Indiana Pacers for two future first-round picks. Now getting his minutes with Indiana, he joins a young core of Tyrese Haliburton, Myles Turner, Bruce Brown and Bennedict Mathurin on the starting lineup.

Rick Carlisle has high regard for Obi Toppin

Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle knows his basketball and proof of that is a championship ring he won with the Dallas Mavericks. Eying Obi Toppin to boost his young roster, he was not disappointed with what he saw from him during team practices.

“He’s shooting the ball well," Carlisle said. "We know he can run like a deer. I think for him, he obviously has a very good opportunity here. Day-to-day, just come in and just keep building on little things." [via Fansided].

“One of his challenges is that he’s tall and angular, so the velocity he runs, stopping, and getting his balance is a bit of a challenge. He’s got to learn to set his base for his shot. But he’s a sponge. He’s a wonderful guy to work with every day,” he added.

During the 2022-23 season, Obi Toppin played in 67 games and averaged 7.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 15 minutes of playing time. He once dropped 42 points and 10 rebounds against the Toronto Raptors which made him gain attention in the league.

The Indiana Pacers open their season on the road against the Washington Wizards on October 25. Their first home game will be on October 28 when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers.