Watch: OKC Thunder forward Jaylin Williams flexes $225 'Gym Reds' while giving tour of insane Air Jordan collection at crib

OKC Thunder sophomore Jaylin Williams recently gave a tour of his shoe collection at his home. Williams claims to be a fan of collecting shoes since he was a little kid. One particular shoe brand he loves is the Jordan brand. The Thunder forward revealed that he didn't own his first pair of Js until he was in the ninth grade. Now that he's making big money from the NBA, he can afford to have an enormous collection of Air Jordans.

One particular pair Jaylin Williams showed off during his shoe collection tour was his pair of Jordan 12s. The colorway he had was the 'Gym Reds'. The famous Air Jordan model currently sells for $225 - $300 in the sneaker market. It's worth noting that the J12s are now difficult to find in retail. Williams also revealed that he no longer wears the pair but has kept it purely for collection purposes. Given that a pair of J12s is difficult to come by, it's no wonder he doesn't want to sell them.

Can Jaylin Williams grow as a player with the OKC Thunder?

Jaylin Williams is only in his second year in the NBA and with the OKC Thunder. Considering that he was a second-round pick in the 2022 draft, there isn't much expectation of him to become a good player in the league. However, that doesn't mean that Williams evolving into a solid player is entirely out of the question.

As of the time of this publishing, the Thunder are currently tied at first in the Western Conference with the Minnesota Timberwolves both having a 32-14 win-loss record. Given these circumstances, Williams is playing for one of the strongest teams in the league today. With that in mind, he could learn a thing or two and develop into a solid player especially if OKC makes a deep playoff run this season.

At the moment, Williams is only averaging 3.5 points and 3.1 rebounds. He isn't exactly an exceptional player, but it might be too long until that changes. As mentioned earlier, if the Thunder were to hypothetically make a deep postseason run this year, then the coaching staff would need their players to shift gears and kick things up a notch.

If the intensity of their training increases, so will the players' abilities. The OKC Thunder is a relatively young team having Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Chet Holmgren running the show. However, despite their age, both players have displayed leadership on the court and have rapidly improved as players through their dedication and hard work.

With those kinds of role players on the team, Jaylin Williams could be inspired to strive harder seeing as how a couple of young guys are already leading their team to victory.

