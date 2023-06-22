Watch: Old video of Chris Paul fake laughing at Steve Kerr goes viral after his trade to Steph Curry's Warriors

The Golden State Warriors surprised everyone by trading Jordan Poole for Chris Paul in an attempt to free up some cap space in their payroll on Thursday. Due to this, many have brought up the famous incident of Paul sarcastically laughing at Warriors coach Steve Kerr in 2018.

Back in 2018, things were different as Paul was with the Houston Rockets trying to dethrone Golden State. All year long, they prepared for a chance to defeat the Western Conference powerhouse in the postseason. During the regular season, the Rockets played the Warriors and CP3 led the team to a victory.

During one timeout, Kerr was seen talking to the 12-time All-Star. Paul acknowledged what seems to be a joke from the coach, but as soon as he turned his head away from the former Chicago Bulls guard, his face changed. The 6-foot guard's face went from happy to serious in an instant, creating a legendary meme.

Main Team @MainTeamSports Chris Paul fakes a laugh at Steve Kerr Chris Paul fakes a laugh at Steve Kerr https://t.co/inNMY6qhfA

In 2020, Paul talked about why he acted that way with Kerr. According to him, there wasn't anything funny about what Kerr said, and that he just played along:

"Why did I fake laugh at Steve Kerr? 'Cause wasn’t s*** funny."

SportsCenter @SportsCenter



—Chris Paul on his timeless meme with coach Kerr (via “Why did I fake laugh at Steve Kerr? 'Cause wasn’t s--- funny.”—Chris Paul on his timeless meme with coach Kerr (via @CP3 “Why did I fake laugh at Steve Kerr? 'Cause wasn’t s--- funny.” —Chris Paul on his timeless meme with coach Kerr (via @CP3) https://t.co/6XpqWF3E0Z

Now, he'll get a chance to laugh at Kerr's jokes as he's the newest member of the Warriors.

Chris Paul might not stay with the Warriors for long

Phoenix Suns vs. Golden State Warriors

It's clear that the priority for the Warriors is to re-sign Draymond Green in order for them to keep their core players. By trading Poole, they were able to get rid of his four-year $128 million deal to free up some space. Now, the question is, what's their plan with Chris Paul?

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn ESPN Sources: The Washington Wizards are finalizing a deal to send Chris Paul to the Golden State Warriors for a package that includes Jordan Poole and future draft assets. ESPN Sources: The Washington Wizards are finalizing a deal to send Chris Paul to the Golden State Warriors for a package that includes Jordan Poole and future draft assets. https://t.co/kpNkhqFicp

They're already locked in on their point guard depth as Steph Curry has played that position since 2009, and they only need guards to take care of the second unit. Looking at it, Paul could be bought out by the Warriors to make him a free agent next month.

CP3 still has one year left which guarantees him $30.8 million, and Golden State might not be willing to pay him that much.

Another option is that the former point guard for the Phoenix Suns could get traded in the coming weeks. They'll need to get rid of him as he doesn't fit their current direction and plans. The Warriors' front office might be able to flip him for future draft capital.

