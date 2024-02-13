Watch: Paul George makes Anthony Edwards touch earth as All-Star guards go at each other 

Paul George took flight and gave Anthony Edwards a rough landing during the LA Clippers vs Minnesota Timberwolves at the Crypto.com Arena on Monday night. With 3:21 left in the third quarter, the Wolves led 77-69, and George squared up against Edwards.

George executed a perfect fake to his left, and with his balance off, Edwards hit the floor. The Clippers star barreled past two defenders and put the ball in as the crowd erupted. While there were no words exchanged, it was clear that George had just gotten one over one of the most mercurial guards in the circuit.

The two All-Star guards went at each other, and safe to say, George came out on top here. Here's the video:

Despite Paul George's brilliance, the Clippers lost 121-100. The forward had propped up 18 points and six rebounds. James Harden had 17 points, while Kawhi Leonard had 18 to show for.

For the Wolves, Karl-Anthony Towns led with 24 points, while Edwards had 18, and Rudy Gobert contributed 17 points.

Paul George and Anthony Edwards named to All-Star 2024 reserves list

Such has been their dominance this season that both Paul George and Anthony Edwards were named to the All-Star reserves list.

This season, George is averaging 23.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Clippers, who are in the top-five and pegged to be legitimate title contenders.

Edwards, meanwhile, has been on a tear for Minnesota, averaging 25.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.2 assists as the Timberwolves maintain their push for the number one spot in the West. The Clippers are just one rung below but have had some consistent performances from the two stars.

Earlier, George had been vocal about how good a player Edwards has been for the Timberwolves.

“He’s (Edwards) been playing great. First one of his career and definitely many more for him in his future. I like what I’ve seen from Ant-Man. He’s taking the jump. He’s taking it to the next level.

"He is a superstar. I know people don’t talk much about it from a superstar level but it’s safe to say and comfortable to put him in that superstar category now. He’s doing it. He’s walking the walk, he’s talking the talk.

Off the floor, there's mutual respect between the two, but as the clip suggests, Paul George was not going to miss an opportunity to get the better of his opponent.

