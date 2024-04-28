Watch: Paul George reenacts PJ Washington's pose after dropping 26-point at half vs Mavericks

The series between the LA Clippers and the Dallas Mavericks just got more intense as Paul George taunted the opposing team. The Clippers are trying to tie their Western Conference first-round series on Sunday as the Mavs lead, 2-1. LA executed its game plan to perfection and hasConference a chance to do just that as it holds a 66-49 lead at halftime.

George added a touch of confidence as he posed for the cameras the way Mavs' P.J. Washington posed in Game 3. The Mavs forward was the one who contested the shot from the Clippers star that led to the pose.

PG13 had an outstanding first half with 26 points, three rebounds and three assists on Sunday. James Harden dropped 18 points and five assists as well.

Watch the Clippers star pose for the cameras and recreate Washington's moment from Game 3.

In Game 3, things got chippy as Russell Westbrook got physical with Luka Doncic and fouled the star. Doncic's teammates immediately jumped in to protect their All-Star, including Washington. As Westbrook showed his frustration and talked trash to Dallas, the Mavs forward showed that he wasn't fazed by what the veteran guard had to say.

Washington just smirked at Westbrook and crossed his arms, creating the post that went viral during Game 3.

The Clippers are without one of their stars, Kawhi Leonard. According to reports, Leonard is dealing with knee issues and will likely be out until Wednesday. It's on George to take on more responsibility on both ends to try to extend the series against the Mavs.

Paul George addressed their Game 3 loss by defending his teammates

Fans weren't happy with how the Clippers performed in Game 3 and immediately called out the players after the Dallas Mavericks won 101-90 on Friday. James Harden and Russell Westbrook got the short end of the stick from the fans as many expect them to do more in the series.

George, however, strongly believes that the team still has "enough talent in this locker room" to get back to winning.

"James is still one of the best in the world," George said. "Russ is still one of the best in the world. Myself, I mean, we still have enough."

It looks like George is backing up what he said as the Clippers are ahead in Game 4. But what matters is how they perform in the second half and how they protect the lead.

Through the first three games of the series, Goerge is averaging 17.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists while shooting 30.4% from deep.

