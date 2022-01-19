Watch: Paul George throws down 360-degree windmill slam, on this day 8 years ago

Paul George threw down one of the best dunks of his career on today's date, back in 2014.

NBA History @NBAHistory On this day in 2014... Paul George threw down this 360 windmill slam in transition! #NBA75 On this day in 2014... Paul George threw down this 360 windmill slam in transition! #NBA75 https://t.co/diV7LYpOkL

Paul George's historic 2014 slam

Playing for the Indiana Pacers at the time, Paul George threw down a 360-degree, windmill dunk during a 106-92 home victory over the LA Clippers. At the time of the dunk, the Pacers were leading 94-74 midway through the fourth quarter. The play was added to the year's list of “Dunk of the Year” candidates.

George finished with a game-high 36 points, six rebounds, two assists and three steals. The win pushed the Pacers' league-best record to 32-7. Needless to say, the dunk was the cherry on top of a very special performance.

In his seven-season tenure for the Pacers, Paul averaged 18.1 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.7 steals in 448 games.

Paul spent his first seven seasons with the Pacers, who drafted him 10th overall in 2010. PG was traded to Oklahoma City in 2017 and then to the LA Clippers in 2019.

Paul George on the Clippers

George has averaged 24.7 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 5.5 assists in 26 games this season. Each stat is a career-best as he has proved to be a notable force in Los Angeles.

Unfortunately for the LA Clippers, PG has not played since scoring 17 points in a win at Sacremento on Dec. 22. Having first suffered a sprained elbow against the Portland Trail Blazers on Dec. 6th, George rested for two weeks, missing five games. After George underwent an MRI, the Clippers revealed Dec. 25th that he had a torn UCL in his shooting elbow.

Sources told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski on Tuesday that the Clippers will extend George’s period of rest for a few more weeks.

In George's three seasons as a Clipper, he has averaged 22.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.4 steals. Contributing as an offensive force, he has helped them to the playoffs each year. He is also a four-time All-Defensive team selection and led the league in steals in 2018-19.

The Clippers went to the Western Conference finals last season before losing to the Phoenix Suns in six games. The Clippers had never been to a conference finals series until last season.

Over the years of Paul's career, he has added to his list of showtime dunks. Below is a video of a top 10 dunk compilation over his career.

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein