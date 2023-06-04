Watch: Phil Handy stokes rumors as he picks Kyrie Irving from airport

A video of Phil Handy picking up Kyrie Irving from an airport, which is probably in Los Angeles, has gone viral. Irving is a free agent and a former teammate of LA Lakers superstar LeBron James.

“Uncle Drew” being picked up by one of LA’s assistant coaches will easily pique the interest of basketball fans (via SSB):

SSB @SSBKlutch : Phill handy picking up Kyrie. Make what you want out of it : Phill handy picking up Kyrie. Make what you want out of it 🚨: Phill handy picking up Kyrie. Make what you want out of it https://t.co/ySV8yv8pc1

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The eight-time All-Star watched a few of the Laker games at Crypto.com Arena, which only had people wondering if there was fire to the smoke. “King James” has been rumored to be pushing his team to go after the mercurial point guard since the Russell Westbrook experiment failed.

The former Brooklyn Nets guard also reportedly seriously considered joining the Hollywood squad last offseason but chose to opt into his contract. Without getting an extension from the Dallas Mavericks after he was traded by the Nets, Irving can choose to play for any team he wants.

D’Angelo Russell, the Lakers’ starting point guard last season, has also become an unrestricted free agent. Russell’s situation opens, even more, the possibility of Kyrie Irving reuniting with LeBron James in Los Angeles.

Irving meeting up with Phil Handy could also be quite ordinary. The former Rookie of the Year winner and the coach often teach basketball at the Sports Academy. “Uncle Drew” and Handy were at it last year as well, which sparked the same Irving-is-going-to-the-Lakers rumors.

Kyrie Irving reportedly has no “handshake deal” to return to the Dallas Mavericks

After the Dallas Mavericks were eliminated from the playoffs, Mavericks owner Mark Cuban emphasized that re-signing Kyrie Irving was the top priority. A few weeks later, Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus reported that Irving and the Mavericks had a “handshake” deal to return to Dallas.

Pincus added that “Uncle Drew” would not have agreed to such an agreement if he was not offered a max contract.

A few days ago, a new report from Michael Scotto of HoopsHype surfaced. It contradicted the rumors:

“I’ve heard there’s no truth to any reports that Irving has a handshake deal with Dallas on a new max contract for four years with a player option at this time. Not to say he won’t be back in Dallas.

They certainly have all the motivation to keep him after trading for him and the financial resources to make him the best offer possible, but nothing’s done as of yet.”

If Kyrie Irving wants a long-term, max deal, he will not get that with the LA Lakers. LA GM Rob Pelinka is reportedly determined to extend Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura.

The Dallas Mavericks can give Irving up to $272.9 million for five years. For any other team, he could get a four-year $210 million contract.

A sign-and-trade deal between the Lakers and Mavericks can also be done. Irving could also just take less after claiming his next destination will not entirely be dependent on the money he will be receiving.

Also read: What is the latest update on Kyrie Irving's NBA free agency? Finding out more

Poll : 0 votes