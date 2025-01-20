Watch: Pistons forward stuns crowd with perfect 3-pointer as lights dramatically go out in Houston arena

Detroit Pistons rookie Ron Holland might have dreamt of shooting the lights out in an NBA game. He got to experience the literal version of his dream in a game against the Houston Rockets on Monday.

With 1:54 minutes remaining in the first quarter, Malik Beasley found Ron Holland open in the corner and passed the ball to the rookie. Holland made the shot from beyond the arc. However, once the ball went into the basket and dropped on the floor, the lights went out in the arena.

The reactions from the players couldn't be captured since the arena went dark. The commentators conjectured, though, with one saying, "That's a lights-out shot."

However, the Pistons rookie could not quite capitalize on the opportunity to become a synonym for the phrase. In the 107-96 win, Holland played over 15 minutes on the floor, and it was the only shot he made throughout the game. He finished the game with 3 points, 1 rebound, 2 assists, and 1 steal.

Draymond Green talks about heated moment against Pistons rookie Ron Holland, praises game officials

Draymond Green and rookie Ron Holland got into each other during the Pistons-Golden State Warriors game on Jan. 9. With over nine minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, Holland pushed Green while trying to catch a rebound.

In a rare sight in the modern NBA game, the game officials did not reprimand either of those players with any technical. Green was pleased and welcomed their decision after the game. Citing the falling NBA rating, Green said it was "beautiful."

"I thought the officials did a good job. They let it play all day,” Green said. "They let guys talk, they didn’t break it up. Guys started talking again, and they let them play out some more. Beautiful."

"This game should matter. We’re playing this league now, you almost get turned into a robot. You don’t see any of that stuff, and then everyone says the ratings are down. Yeah, of course. No s**t", Green said after the game.

The four-time NBA champion also heaped praise on the Pistons rookie. He praised Holland's aggression on the court.

"I like Ron a lot," Green said. "I think he has a chance to be really good in this league and he is not afraid of nothing. Anytime you have those traits in this league, it will carry you a long way."

Green recalled watching Holland in high school and said he knew the Detroit Pistons youngster had a chance in the NBA.

