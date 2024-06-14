Watch: PJ Washington's wife Alisah Chanel gives a glimpse of $10,400 Chanel flap bag

Dallas Mavericks forward PJ Washington has been a consistent contributor to his team’s playoff success, adding offensive firepower around superstars Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic. While the Mavericks may be on the brink of getting swept in the NBA Finals, Washington has made an impact in their deep playoff run.

Meanwhile, his wife Alisah Chanel has been enjoying the success and the luxuries of life as she unboxed a Chanel flap bag in her TikTok account.

The white Chanel bag cost $10,400 in the official Chanel online store, adding to the collection of signature brands she showcases on her social media pages.

Washington tied the knot with Chanel in October 2023, back when he was still playing for the Charlotte Hornets. Being with the Hornets played a part in him meeting Chanel, as she is a North Carolina native.

Washington was then traded to the Dallas Mavericks in February, helping the team secure the fifth seed in the Western Conference and advance to their first NBA finals since winning the NBA championship in 2011.

Chanel was Washington’s second shot at true love, dating her two months after his breakup with influencer Brittany Renner. He proposed to Chanel in 2022.

The couple has a son together named Preston, and Washington has been co-parenting Washington’s child from her previous relationship with Renner, who is named Paul Jermaine Washington III.

Aside from being a wife for the Dallas Mavericks’ star, Chanel is a social media influencer with over 572,000 followers on Instagram and more than 221,000 followers on TikTok. She mostly posts about her lifestyle, fitness, beauty and the luxury items she possesses. In the past months, her content has showed gifts from her husband and her attending Dallas games alongside their sons.

Chanel is also an entrepreneur, as she owns a beauty salon named “Chanel Minks and Browz.”

PJ Washington's wife Alisah Chanel hosts pre-Father's Day bash

Despite his busy schedule playing in his first NBA Finals with the Dallas Mavericks, Washington spent some time with his family in a pre-Father’s Day celebration hosted by his wife.

In Chanel’s Instagram stories, Washington and his family were seen enjoying meals prepared by chefs, while his sons were amused with playful festivities.

As the Mavericks find themselves down 0-3 in the Finals series, Washington will be back on the court in Game 4 on June 14 at 20:30 Eastern time. A win for Boston would mean a sweep of the series and the Celtics' 18th NBA title, making them the winningest franchise in the league.

If the Mavericks get their first win, the series will extend; Game 5 would be played in Boston on Monday, the day after Father's Day.