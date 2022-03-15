Watch: Potential top-10 NBA pick Bennedict Mathurin goes off for 27 points and 7 assists for Arizona against UCLA

Bennedict Mathurin and the third-ranked Arizona Wildcats have been impressive all season.

Arizona (31-3) is one of the country's most dangerous teams, and Mathurin, a sophomore wing, has been a major reason why. After a strong freshman year, Mathurin returned to Tucson for another year, and NBA scouts were intrigued.

It's been a sensational year for Mathurin as he's become a favorite to be selected in the top 10 of the 2022 NBA draft. Listed at 6-foot-6, 210 pounds, Mathurin has shown the ability to be a multi-level scorer at the next level with his combination of outside shooting and athletic ability.

ESPN draft analyst Mike Schmitz praised Mathurin after his 27-point performance against the UCLA Bruins in the Pac-12 Tournament championship game Saturday. Schmitz said the 19-year-old guard is a "potential top-10 pick."

Mike Schmitz @Mike_Schmitz 27 PTS on just 14 FGA to go along with 7 AST for potential top-10 pick Ben Mathurin vs UCLA tonight. Mathurin's ability to sprint off screens + elevate into catch and shoot 3s will make him a weapon at the next level. 6-6, strong, explosive + shoots on the move. Good combination. 27 PTS on just 14 FGA to go along with 7 AST for potential top-10 pick Ben Mathurin vs UCLA tonight. Mathurin's ability to sprint off screens + elevate into catch and shoot 3s will make him a weapon at the next level. 6-6, strong, explosive + shoots on the move. Good combination. https://t.co/9V46WekNBI

The Arizona Wildcats are a popular pick to make a deep run in the NCAA Tournament, and it's been well deserved. Throughout the season, Arizona has showcased depth with the overall amount of talent on its roster. After their Saturday victory over then-No. 13 UCLA to secure the Pac-12 championship, the Wildcats are heading into March Madness on a high note.

With Bennedict Mathurin leading the charge, Arizona (31-3) is looking like a team that could make a run for a national championship.

's Bennedict Mathurin wins Most Outstanding Player of the Pac-12 tournament "It was about the team, we came all the way to Vegas…We had a plan and we just stuck to the plan and got the goal." @ArizonaMBB 's Bennedict Mathurin wins Most Outstanding Player of the Pac-12 tournament "It was about the team, we came all the way to Vegas…We had a plan and we just stuck to the plan and got the goal."@ArizonaMBB's Bennedict Mathurin wins Most Outstanding Player of the Pac-12 tournament 🔥 https://t.co/jaGxkbkA4Y

Mathurin has been noted by NBA scouts and personnel as the sophomore guard has taken strides in his development.

Mathurin has averaged 17.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game while shooting 46.0%, including 37.6% from 3-point range. With upside as an intriguing two-way player at the NBA level, Mathurin could see his draft stock rise if Arizona makes a deep run.

Arizona has won only one national championship, in 1997. The Wildcats, who have made four Final Fours, were runners-up in 2001.

Arizona, the No. 1 seed (and the second overall seed) in the South region, will play Friday against one of the First Four winners in San Diego, California. The Wildcats will face either Wright State (21-13) or Bryant (22-9), who play Wednesday in Dayton, Ohio.

Arizona is in its first year under Tommy Lloyd, who was the longtime top assistant to Mark Few at Gonzaga, which is ranked No. 1 and holds the top overall seed.

