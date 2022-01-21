Watch: PSG superstar Sergio Ramos endorses Giannis Antetokounmpo for the All-Star Game, thanks him for the reigning champs' jersey

Paris Saint-Germain star defender Sergio Ramos has endorsed Giannis Antetokounmpo for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game in Cleveland. Giannis finished fourth in overall votes in the third fan returns, behind LeBron James, Steph Curry and Kevin Durant.

In a story on his official Instagram page and in a post on his Twitter account, Ramos revealed that he received a jersey from the reigning Finals NBA MVP. The Real Madrid legend encouraged his followers to vote for Giannis in the upcoming All-Star Game, via the video below.

Sergio Ramos may be a big football star, but he's also a basketball fan. Ramos has attended a few NBA games and can dunk a basketball. It's not surprising for footballers to be NBA fans and basketball superstars to be football fans as both sets of athletes share a mutual professional respect.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks visited Paris Saint-Germain for in 2020 for a game in Paris before the COVID pandemic shut down the league. Antetokounmpo met with football superstars Neymar and Kylian Mbappe. He also showed off his football juggling skills in front of the media on the Parc de Princes pitch.

Giannis Antetokounmpo outduels Ja Morant in Bucks' win over the Grizzlies

Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies vs Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks are coming off a big win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night. Antetokounmpo outdueled Ja Morant in a really entertaining game in Milwaukee. The two players have been legitimate MVP candidates this season.

Morant and Antetokounmpo each had 33 points in the game. Ja also had eight rebounds and 14 assists, while Antetokounmpo added 15 rebounds and seven assists. The Bucks led in the first half before a the Grizzlies made a furious rally. Ultimately, the game ended with Milwaukee securing a 126-114 win at home.

Khris Middleton also came up big for the Bucks with 27 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. With Jrue Holiday still out, George Hill and Pat Connaughton picked up the slack with 14 and 13 points, respectively. Bobby Portis added 14 points and nine rebounds.

The Bucks will have a chance to build on their win against the Grizzlies. They have five games at home in their next six scheduled matchups. It's important to win those games since the race for the top four spot in the Eastern Conference standings is really tight and wide open.

The Chicago Bulls and Brooklyn Nets have injury problems to their top players, the Miami Heat are starting to get healthy, the Philadelphia 76ers are on a roll and the Cleveland Cavaliers are looking dangerous. The Bucks are set to face the Bulls and Cavaliers before the end of the month.

