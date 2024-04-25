Watch: Raptors' Scottie Barnes teams up with a fan to perform Maroon 5's hit in Cancun

Scottie Barnes is one of the funniest individuals in the NBA and his recent visit to Mexico was a testament to that. The Toronto Raptors player was in Cancun, a famous destination for NBA players in the offseason.

In a video uploaded on X (formerly Twitter), Barnes was seen signing Maroon 5’s 2002 release “This Love” at a karaoke bar. He was seen on stage with a fan while being surrounded by others. The video was uploaded by a friend of the fan who had joined Barnes on the stage.

Why did Scottie Barnes exit early from the season?

The Toronto Raptors failed to make the playoffs. Trading Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby before the trade deadline was seen as a move to fuel their chance to make the postseason. However, they were struck by adversity in early March.

In a game against the Golden State Warriors, Scottie Barnes exited early with an injury. It was later reported that he had broken the middle finger in his left hand. The All-Star player went through surgery and was ruled out indefinitely.

Before Barnes went down with the injury, he didn't miss a single game this season. His presence on both ends of the floor was extremely important.

He averaged 19.9 points, 8.2 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.5 blocks in 60 games. His numbers on both ends of the floor show his potential to become one of the best all-round players in the league.

