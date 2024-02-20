WATCH: Rare footage of Shaquille O'Neal breaking rim at US Olympic Festival 2 years before NBA debut

The force of nature that was Shaquille O’Neal in the NBA was a result of his hard work, determination and freak talent, helped by his humungous size and physicality. Even before he lit up the league in 1992 as an Orlando Magic rookie, the NBA fraternity was well aware of his potential.

This, among a range of reasons, was a result of O’Neal’s indomitable display during the US Olympic Festival in 1990.

The Olympic Festival was a multi-sport event held in Minnesota in the years between the actual International Olympics. O’Neal, still two years away from his NBA debut, was part of the South Team.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

A recently posted clip by Hoops Nostalgia shows the then-18-year-old in all his glory as he casually dunked over two defenders during the opening game. Shaq ended the game with 26 points, 10 blocks and 10 rebounds, helping his team to a 112-110 victory over the West.

Expand Tweet

The sheer ease with which he nonchalantly dribbled toward the paint before unleashing a fury-filled dunk especially impressed the NBA fraternity.

Shaquille O’Neal changed the NBA, in a number of ways

Standing at an imposing 7-foot-1 and weighing 280 pounds, O'Neal was already a menace at 18. Shaq’s display during the Olympic Festival led to a range of coaches and fans singing his praise. This included the West coach Don Monson, who had especially been impressed with his defensive presence:

"He's such a force, not so much offensively as he is defensively. It's just tough to get anything around the basket with him back there."

O’Neal would go on to be a force to be reckoned with on both ends of the court. He became the most dominant center the league had ever seen and won a total of four NBA championships. After a successful initial stint with the Orlando Magic, Shaq went to the LA Lakers to form arguably the greatest duo the league has ever seen, alongside Kobe Bryant.

While O’Neal and Bryant eventually parted ways, they went on to win three back-to-back rings with the LA Lakers from 2000 to 2002. Then, alongside a certain Dwyane Wade in the Miami Heat, he won another championship in 2006.

While O’Neal arguably never quite reached the heights he could have, especially considering his physical advantages, he had already established himself as a legend of the game. It has been followed by a wholesome legacy as a result of his TV appearances, as well as his never-ending philanthropy.